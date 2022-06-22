Perez, Rangers Blank Phillies

With the Cubs currently sitting on a record of 27-44, speculation has naturally started building about players nearing free agency who could be moved at the August 2 trade deadline. One such player who will be coveted by rival teams is Ian Happ, but he doesn’t seem to be bothered by being the subject of rumors. “At some point, you get numb to it,” Happ tells Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. “Everybody’s been through it at certain points. It’s something that you just kind of get numb to and understand it’s part of the job.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 38 MINUTES AGO