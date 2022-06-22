ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Perez, Rangers Blank Phillies

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas__The Texas Rangers blanked the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night, 7-0 at...

wtaw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs' Ian Happ unbothered by trade speculation: 'You get numb to it'

With the Cubs currently sitting on a record of 27-44, speculation has naturally started building about players nearing free agency who could be moved at the August 2 trade deadline. One such player who will be coveted by rival teams is Ian Happ, but he doesn’t seem to be bothered by being the subject of rumors. “At some point, you get numb to it,” Happ tells Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. “Everybody’s been through it at certain points. It’s something that you just kind of get numb to and understand it’s part of the job.”
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy