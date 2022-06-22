ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

As local pools prepare to open, some will remain closed

By Kayla Fish, Melanie DaSilva
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Wednesday is the first full day of summer and as temperatures heat up, people will be looking for ways to cool off.

As some local pools are getting ready to open for the season, 12 News has learned others will remain closed.

Davey Lopes Pool in Providence has been closed for renovations but with construction complete, the city is ready for its reopening.

Mayor Jorge Elorza will join city leaders at 12 p.m. Wednesday to celebrate the completed project with a ribbon-cutting just in time for the start of summer.

The same can’t be said for other pools in Southern New England. The Budlong Pool in Cranston, the state’s largest outdoor pool, will not be opening due to public safety and financial reasons.

In Boston, a handful of city pools will remain closed and others are shortening their hours because they can’t find enough lifeguards.

“I think it’s going to put a damper on the kids’ summer but also to the parents,” Makeda Payton said.

“Parents who can’t afford to leave or go to a private pool that’s going to cost them tremendously,” Community Activist Domingos DaRosa added.

The lifeguard shortage is not only an issue in Boston but an issue nationwide. The American Lifeguard Association estimates one-third of pools in the country will be impacted by the shortage, which they say got worse due to the pandemic.

As for Providence pools, it’s unclear the exact dates they will be opening for the summer.

