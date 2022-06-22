ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our level of religious practices don't keep us from killing each other

By Robert Blake, M.D.
 3 days ago

The high rate of gun violence in the U.S. is often blamed on a putative lack of religion. Recently, readers of the Missourian were subjected to this thinking in a piece penned by Steve Spellman (June 8) who espoused belief in a “higher being” and the posting of the 10 Commandments...

