Republic, MO

Train Crashes Into Livestock Trailer in Republic

By Sarah Myers
KTTS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA train smashed into a livestock trailer in Republic Tuesday evening....

www.ktts.com

bransontrilakesnews.com

Crane women ejected, serious injured in motorcycle crash

A woman from Crane sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, June 18, two miles north of Galena. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Kari Eads, 54, of Crane was traveling south on Highway AA, when the floorboard of her Harley Davidson Motorcycle drug on the roadway as she was rounding a curve and caused her to lose control. The motorcycle went off of the roadway and Eads was ejected from the motorcycle.
CRANE, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson two vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured

Two men and a woman were serious injured in a two vehicle crash on Saturday, June 18, one mile west of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Jacob Wynn, 33, was traveling east on Missouri-376 at a high rate of speed when his 2014 BMW 320i failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center of the road and struck and incoming westbound 2007 Toyota Tacoma head-on, being driven by Robert Blivin, 62, of Herculaneum, Missouri. Both vehicles then traveled off the north side of the roadway.
BRANSON, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Springfield man nearly drowns in Table Rock Lake

A man from Springfield nearly drowned on Sunday, June 19, in Table Rock Lake. The Missouri State Water Patrol reported Diego Arguello Pimentel, 21, of Springfield was swimming in Table Rock Lake and was returning to the shore of Moonshine Beach when he went under the water and did not resurface. Arguello Pimentel was pulled to shore by friends.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Police awaiting autopsy results

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department (AMPD) is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred June 14 at 1642 Oak Dr. in Aurora. “At approximately 8:14 a.m., AMPD received a 911 call asking us to respond to 1642 Oak Drive,” said AMPD Police Chief Wes Coatney. “The 911 call came from a...
AURORA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missing man in Joplin, Mo.; Left for walk and never returned, he suffers from dementia police say

***UPDATE Mr. Mavis was located and returned home safely,” Thank you.*** JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release an image of a missing man who suffers from dementia. “We are asking for assistance in locating Bill Mavis. If located, please contact the Joplin Police Mr. Mavis suffers with dementia. He left for a walk around 9:00 pm night. He resides...
JOPLIN, MO
KTTS

Two Bodies Found Dead in Northeast Springfield

Springfield Police discovered two deaths in separate locations yesterday in Northeast Springfield. Officers were first called to a residence on Adams Street, and shortly after to East Caravan near Glenstone. A dead body was found at each of the locations. The deaths are being investigated as suspicious. Both incidents are...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Charges Filed in Deadly Crash in Springfield

Court documents show that prosecutors have charged a man from Springfield in a crash that killed a pedestrian. Prosecutors have charged David Busick with DWI involving a death and with reckless and imprudent driving after investigators say he struck and killed 43-year-old Matthew Wood last year. The incident occurred the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Police Track Suspect to Home in East Springfield

Springfield Police are actively attempting to apprehend a suspect who has barricaded himself in a home in Springfield. Authorities have not revealed the identity of the suspect, or his charges, but they tracked him to a home on East Caravan near Glenstone from a crime scene on Adams Street. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer overturns I-44 near 22 mile marker, witnesses rescue driver from cab

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 p.m. Monday reports of a tractor trailer overturned on I-44 east near 22 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot at time of crash incident from Google Maps. Witnesses tell us the tractor trailer...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Marshfield, Mo. family among those benefiting from national camp for children of fallen firefighters

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Each year, around 100 firefighters die in the line of duty across the country, leaving behind grieving families, loved ones, and children. And since 2012, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation has sponsored a unique summer camp for those children to help them cope with their loss. It’s like any other summer camp, except everyone in attendance shares one thing in common—a heavy heart.
MARSHFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Police, SWAT team respond to standoff in Springfield

UPDATE 6/23/22: Springfield Police have ruled the deaths of a man and a woman as a murder-suicide in this incident. We’ve posted an updated story with details and names released by the police. UPDATE 9:05 p.m.: More details about the standoff and what led up to it can be found in the link below: UPDATE […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Two from Webb City, Mo. graduate Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy, becoming Troopers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The 113th class of the Missouri State Highway Patrol will graduate Friday morning at 9 a.m. Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 25 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 24, 2022. The ceremony will take place in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 E. Elm Street,...
WEBB CITY, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Lavender Falls Farm

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Just a stone’s throw into Stone County sits a field of lavender. “There was no logic to this at all,” Lavender Falls Farm owner Thor Bersted said. “In fact, the University of Missouri Extension said it will never grow here. Everyone laughed at me.”
STONE COUNTY, MO

