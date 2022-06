Missouri men’s golf redshirt sophomore Dawson Meek claimed one of the biggest results of the day in the Round of 64 at the Missouri Amateur Championship. On Wednesday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Meek took down 2021 semifinalist Nicholas Sheppard 5 and 4 to secure a spot in the Round of 32. Meek won five holes between the ninth and 14th to book his spot in the next round.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO