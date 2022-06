Fond du Lac School Board member Tim Weddle is resigning from his position on the Board. Weddle was elected in April and is stepping down effective July 7, after purchasing a home outside of the school district. “On behalf of the Board of Education, I would like to thank outgoing Board member Tim Weddle for his service to the Fond du Lac School District,” said Mark Henschel, President of the Board of Education. In his resignation letter, Weddle shared, “It has been an absolute pleasure working with the Board and administration. I am excited to see what the future holds for the Fond du Lac School District.” The Board of Education will proceed with filling the Board vacancy created by Weddle’s resignation following state statutes and District policies. More information regarding the process to fill the Board vacancy will be forthcoming.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO