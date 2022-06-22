ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands rolls a crit on Steam tomorrow

By Natalie Clayton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Borderlands-but-D&D ends its Epic exclusivity with a brand new DLC dungeon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9WBk_0gIL1Pnn00
(Image credit: Geabox)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Gearbox's dice-rolling fantasy Borderlands spin-off, is ending its surprisingly brief Epic exclusivity with a Steam (opens in new tab) release tomorrow—and it's getting a toasty new DLC pack to celebrate.

Dubbed Molten Mirrors, the third of Wonderlands' roguelike-ish Mirrors of Mystery DLCs takes irreverent adventurers to a lava-stricken prison to face Fyodor the Soul Warden. It's largely a series of new bosses, baddies and gauntlets to add to the game's pool of randomly generated Chaos Chamber dungeons, but a press release also revealed that the fourth of these Mirrors, Shattering Spectreglass, will add a new "Blightcaller" playable class when it launches later this year.

Jody quite liked Tiny Tina's Wonderlands when he reviewed it on release in March, though reckoned it didn't quite hit the heights of Borderlands 2 (opens in new tab). It's a great wee successor to that game's similarly D&D-themed DLC (opens in new tab), though your enjoyment will probably scale with how familiar you are with the absurdities of trying to run a fantasy tabletop adventure in real life.

Wonderlands on Steam features full cross-play with Epic and console versions of the game. Gearbox has said that saves from the Epic version of the game will be compatible with the Steam version, but that you'll have to manually copy over the files yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BfQEU_0gIL1Pnn00

20 years ago, Nat played Jet Set Radio Future for the first time, and she's not stopped thinking about games since. Joining PC Gamer in 2020, she comes from three years of freelance reporting at Rock Paper Shotgun, Waypoint, VG247 and more. Embedded in the European indie scene and a part-time game developer herself, Nat is always looking for a new curiosity to scream about—whether it's the next best indie darling, or simply someone modding a Scotmid into Black Mesa. She also unofficially appears in Apex Legends under the pseudonym Horizon.

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Boyfriend Dungeon - Secret Weapons DLC Trailer

Roguelite weapon-dating simulator Boyfriend Dungeon is getting DLC this summer. The Secret Weapons update adds a new dungeon and three new characters, one of which is designed by Ikumi Nakamura (who's previously worked on Ghostwire: Tokyo and The Evil Within).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Sale: 10 Best PS5 and PS4 Games to Buy Now

Sony is in the midst of holding another massive series of sales on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles right now to coincide with the summer. At the time of this writing alone, the PlayStation Store is holding its Mid-Year sale, a sale dedicated entirely to DLC, and another one that has discounted PS5 and PS4 games to under $20. In short, hundreds of different games are on sale right now, so it's a good time to beef up your own digital library.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Flying Cars Thanks To New Mod | GameSpot News

Jack Humbert has fulfilled my dreams and created a mod called “Let There Be Flight” that lets players fly cars and bikes around Night City. And these aren’t your standard GTA cheat code looking flying cars, this mod has an animation for the wheels that turns them into thrusters.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This GoldenEye Clone Has Fans Talking

"GoldenEye" fans are still searching for any hint of a remake — including in leaked Xbox achievements. Thankfully, they might be able to get some temporary solace from a "GoldenEye" clone that just announced its Steam demo. "Agent 64: Spies Never Die," the clone in question, has been in...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Borderlands#Dlc#Mirrors Of Mystery#Fyodor The Soul Warden#D D
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
TheStreet

Headed to a Disney Theme Park? You May Not Like This

A lot of people planning a trip to a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme park look for that mythical time on the calendar when Disney World and Disneyland won't be quite as crowded. The reality is that such a period does not really exist, at least in way you can plan for.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to find Golden Keycards to access Mercenary Vaults in Warzone

You'll need to find Warzone Golden Keycards to open the Mercenary Vaults around Caldera, but they can be pretty tricky to locate. Warzone Pacific Season 4 arrived on June 22 and has introduced new weapons, Operators, and most notably, the new map, Fortune's Keep. But Caldera hasn't been neglected and received some updates, too, including the return of Storage Town and the new Mercenary Vaults.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Official Steam Launch Trailer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is now available on Steam. Check out the new launch trailer. Embark on an adventure full of wonder, whimsy, and weaponry in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Step into a chaotic fantasy world teeming with bullets, broadswords, and magic.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This mod turns Stellaris into the Mass Effect strategy game you've dreamed of

Beyond the Relays keeps the iconic sci-fi setting, but ditches the steamy workplace romance. If, like me, you've always wanted to see a more strategic, zoomed-out take on the Mass Effect setting, you're in luck: the Binary Helix mod group (cheekily named for a genetic engineering corporation in Mass Effect) is creating the Beyond the Relays (opens in new tab) project for Stellaris—a total conversion of the space strategy sim to the Mass Effect setting.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy