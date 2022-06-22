ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

5 things to know for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Svbiq_0gIL104700

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from winning the Stanley Cup . The Avs look to bounce back Wednesday night after a loss in Game 3 earlier this week.

The Avalanche currently lead the series 2-1.

Avs regroup from loss, team knows what needs to be done

Here are five thing to know for Game 4:

  1. Game 4 will take place on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
  2. The game will start at 6 p.m.
  3. The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN+
  4. Ball Arena will host a watch party. The doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are sold out
  5. The team is hosting a watch party on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria located at 900 Auraria Parkway, across from Ball Arena.
All Hail Cale: Makar wins Norris Trophy as best defenseman

Game 5 will take place on Friday at Ball Arena in Denver.

Here are some of our other stories for Avalanche fans:

The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Denver, CO
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri responds to Lightning coach Jon Cooper questioning OT goal

The Colorado Avalanche took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final over the Tampa Bay Lightning courtesy of a game-winning goal in overtime by Nazem Kadri to win Wednesday’s Game 4. However, there’s now a lot of drama surrounding Kadri’s goal. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper claimed in his postgame press conference that […] The post Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri responds to Lightning coach Jon Cooper questioning OT goal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar gets brutally honest on controversial missed call in OT vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche took Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final courtesy of an overtime goal from Nazem Kadri. The goal was not without controversy, however, as the Lightning and head coach Jon Cooper were quick to claim that the referees should have blown the play dead because of a too many men penalty. Avs head coach Jared Bednar has now weighed in on the controversial goal, saying he saw nothing wrong with the play, suggesting that close line changes occur frequently throughout any hockey game, via Michael Traikos.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Final#Espn#The Colorado Avalanche#Amalie Arena#Abc#Espn Ball Arena#Norris Trophy#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
FOX31 Denver

Top Dollar Pawn under investigation for allegedly selling stolen property

UPDATE: During the course of the investigation, developments within the case have prevented law enforcement from holding the press conference this afternoon. Law enforcement personnel is expected to remain at the locations of the search warrants for the next two or three days. COLORADO SPRINGS — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a multi-million dollar criminal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jabari Smith had tough reaction to being passed in draft

Jabari Smith entered Thursday’s NBA Draft as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic. Instead, he wound up going third. The former Auburn forward was pretty disappointed upon realizing that he wouldn’t be going in the top two picks. Take a look at his reaction after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy