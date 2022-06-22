Water shoots into the air after water main break in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Pittsburgh area Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of damage in their wake. The storms brought down trees and knocked out power for thousands of residents. Minor injuries were reported in Fawn Township on Route 908 after a tree came down on a car. Another tree came down on a home near Spring Garden Avenue and Wesler Way. Wires fell and caught a building on Penn Avenue in the Strip District on fire. No one was injured. One of the hardest-hit areas Wednesday was Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County. The storm came fast and hard, taking down trees...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO