Pittsburgh, PA

Water shoots into the air after water main break in Pittsburgh neighborhood

wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — A water main break sent water shooting into the sky, shutting down...

www.wtae.com

wtae.com

1 dead in shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said one person is dead and two people have been detained for questioning after a shooting in the Hill District on Friday afternoon. Watch the breaking news report: Click the video player above. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim as Maleek...
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Tribune-Review

No injuries reported in Brentwood fire

A section of Brownsville Road in Brentwood was closed early Friday as crews battled a fire on Kaufmann Avenue. An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said Brownsville Road was closed between Towne Square Way and East Willock Road as fire crews worked to put out the residential fire. No injuries were...
BRENTWOOD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Full Southern Beltway opens Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Southern Beltway fully opens Friday.About eight months after drivers first started using the Southern Beltway, they will now be able to connect to it from Interstate 79.Drivers can also now exit the 13-mile toll road onto Morganza Road near the Allegheny-Washington County line. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said it will all be open by 6 p.m. Friday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Urban Construction#Woodcove Place
beavercountyradio.com

Crews on Scene of Structure Fire in Ambridge Early Thursday Morning

(Ambridge, Pa.) Beaver County 9-1-1 reported early Thursday morning that a fully involved structure fire is being fought by several fire departments at 716 Maplewood Avenue in Ambridge. The home is rear frame home, and one man was trapped and was rescued by police. 9-1-1 reported the call came in at 6:30 AM.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man fatally shot in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood on Friday.Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded around 3 p.m. to ShotSpotter alerts on Chauncey Drive. Officers found a man who was shot in the side. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.Officials said two men were detained for questioning and two guns were recovered at the scene. It is not clear if there have been any arrests. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police officer, woman shot in Knoxville, Mount Oliver

A police officer and a woman were shot in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood and Mount Oliver Saturday morning. Police initially responded to the 300 block of Brownsville Road in Knoxville around 5:25 a.m. for reports of a female shot in the leg. While on scene, police officers engaged in a foot...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Firefighters battle three-alarm fire at apartment building in Tarentum

TARENTUM, Pa. — There was a large presence of first responders in Tarentum early Thursday morning after a fire broke out at the Golden Towers Apartments. First responders were called to the 200 block of Allegheny Street around 3:15 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatch said it was a three-alarm...
TARENTUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Thunderstorms bring down trees, knock out power and raise flooding concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Pittsburgh area Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of damage in their wake. The storms brought down trees and knocked out power for thousands of residents. Minor injuries were reported in Fawn Township on Route 908 after a tree came down on a car. Another tree came down on a home near Spring Garden Avenue and Wesler Way. Wires fell and caught a building on Penn Avenue in the Strip District on fire. No one was injured. One of the hardest-hit areas Wednesday was Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County. The storm came fast and hard, taking down trees...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Skeletal remains found in Penn Hills identified

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified skeletal remains that were found in Penn Hills last year. The remains were identified as those of Stacey Childs, 56. The remains were found along Brushton Avenue in October. The cause and manner of Childs' death have...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crews respond to fire at Wendy's restaurant on Freeport Road in Harmar

Multiple departments responded Tuesday to a fire at the Wendy’s restaurant near the intersection of Freeport Road and Alpha Drive in Harmar. Allegheny County dispatch said the call came in shortly before 6 p.m. No injuries were reported. Crews from O’Hara, Springdale, Oakmont, Blawnox, Brackenridge and Allegheny Valley responded...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police probe gunfire on bus in Wilmerding

The Pittsburgh Regional Transit police are seeking two men who fired a gun inside a bus Tuesday night in Wilmerding, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. No one was hurt in the shooting that occurred just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Patton Street and Middle Avenue, a regional transit spokesman said. Four other passengers were on the bus when the shot was fired.
WILMERDING, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officer saves boy and father from flooded river in Blairsville

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — “I have three kids. I’d expect somebody — and hope somebody — would go in and help me out with my kids,” officer Andrew Ong said. Blairsville police officer Andrew Ong is a parent who said it may have just been instinct that kicked in the day a father and his son needed to be rescued from fast-rising water by the Riverfront Trail last month.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA

