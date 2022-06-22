ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Brian Varty – Selfie Superstar 6.22.22

wsaq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Varty from Port Huron and the graduate are going...

www.wsaq.com

Comments / 0

wsaq.com

Sandy Francis – Selfie Superstar 6.23.22

Sandy Francis and her husband Ron from Clay Twp. were out for a ride on the boat and snapped this selfie! They won with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! To win on Monday, submit a selfie HERE!
LEXINGTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

The battle to crown the best burger in the D

This weekend, there is a food throwdown that might be right up your alley. It is called “Burger Battle Detroit” at Eastern Market where more than 15 local chefs will compete to be crowned the burger champion. The reigning champions who are coming back to defend their trophy,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Al Roker of 'Today' to film segment next week on Detroit hot dogs

"Today" personality Al Roker is stopping by the Motor City next week and plans to visit some of the city's biggest hot dog spots for an episode for his digital streaming show. Roker will broadcast live on Wednesday from Cullen Plaza along the Detroit Riverfront. Afterward, the NBC star will film a segment on hot dogs for his digital show, "Family Style," stopping by American Coney Island and Detroit CMO.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

The Blue Water Bridge Experience – By Mary Bisciaio

I suffer from CRS. My doctor has not confirmed the diagnosis, but he doesn’t live my life. He doesn’t climb twenty steps to our second floor colonial to immediately forget what I wanted, only to remember fifteen minutes later when I return to the kitchen. He doesn’t go to the grocery for three items and return with five but without the original three. Yes, I suffer from CRS, can’t remember s… Well, you get my drift. Sometimes, I’m amazed at an old memory, one as much as fifty years ago, vivid and sharp. I am convinced those memories that touch the heart remain forever locked there till a trigger brings it back.
DETROIT, MI
Voice News

Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival royalty crowned in New Baltimore

New Bay-Rama royalty was crowned on opening day of the festival in downtown New Baltimore. This year’s Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday. On opening day, contestants and spectators gathered in the festival tent to see who would be named the next Miss Bay-Rama and Little Miss Bay-Rama.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
US 103.1

Is Anything Ever Going to Happen With Southmoor Golf Club in Burton?

Southmoor Golf Club has become just another eyesore for the area. It always pains me to see an abandoned golf course. For several years now, Southmoor Golf Club on Dort Highway in Burton has just been sitting unused. Last I knew, plans were trying to be passed to turn some of the land from general commercial to light industrial. That change was would allow the land to be used for a commercial medical marijuana site. That was back in 2018 and I haven't seen much more about that since.
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Sterling Heights lottery club wins $1 million prize

Sterling Heights, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sterling Heights lottery club got the surprise of a lifetime when they found out a forgotten Powerball ticket was worth $1 million. The TAJ Funds Lottery Club matched the five white balls, 16-25-27-49-55, in the Feb. 14 Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Meijer store on Van Dyke Avenue.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
hourdetroit.com

12 Fireworks Shows to Celebrate Fourth of July

Nothing says “Happy Fourth of July” quite like the booming atmosphere of a fireworks show. Head to one of these displays to celebrate. The fireworks begin at 10:10 p.m. over the park grounds and viewers can watch from the comfort of their cars, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs. No cost, Metroparks pass required. June 24. Stony Creek Metropark, 4300 Main Park Dr., Shelby Township; metroparks.com.
DETROIT, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Detroit Zoo announces death of beloved Amur tiger

DETROIT — The Detroit Zoo announced the death of an 18-year-old Amur tiger on Thursday. Kisa, who would have turned 19 on Aug. 12, was the oldest tiger in the facility’s Devereux Tiger Forest, zoo officials wrote in a Facebook post. The tiger, who was born at the Detroit Zoo, shared a habitat with fellow tigers Nikolai and Ameliya.
DETROIT, MI
Entertainment
wcsx.com

Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot 2022

What an amazing weekend! Beautiful cars and great people gathered for the annual Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot in Eastpointe. WCSX was hanging out at the Oddfellows hall and having a blast! There were raffles, live bands, cars and good eats! Thanks to the amazing WCSX promo team, we got some really great pics of the entire day!
EASTPOINTE, MI
hourdetroit.com

First Royal Oak Taco Fest to Be Held This July

The first-ever Royal Oak Taco Fest will be held from July 1 to July 4. Over 40 taquerias from the metro Detroit area will be serving tacos, tequila, and other Mexican specialties. “We’re excited to be offering a new, deliciously fun-filled Fourth of July weekend to celebrate great food, drinks,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
dbusiness.com

Garage Condos and Racing Track Approved in Howell

The Howell City Council has approved the development plan for the Motorsports Gateway Howell, a private automotive country club with a two-mile track and private garages. The project will offer automotive enthusiasts a chance to purchase trackside garage condominiums along a European-designed driving circuit; founding owner pricing starts at $408,692.
HOWELL, MI
CBS Detroit

Red Wings Legends Vladimir Konstantinov, Darren McCarty Kick Off ‘Rally For Vlady’ In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Red Wings legends Vladimir Konstantinov and Darren McCarty are joining The Brain Injury Association of Michigan in kicking off “Rally for Vlady” on Thursday, a rally organized on behalf of 18,000 catastrophically injured Michiganders. “Rally for Vlady: Lighting the Lamp for 18,000 Auto No-Fault Survivors” will kick off at 4 p.m., June 23, at the Spirit of Detroit Plaza. The rally comes one week after the 25th anniversary of the tragic crash that left Konstantinov with life-altering brain injuries and requiring 24-hour care. The rally also comes as families await a decision on a Court of Appeals case regarding the state’s no-fault auto insurance reform law that passed in 2019. The new law, which went into effect on July 1, 2021, was aimed to lower insurance rates. In addition, no-fault medical insurance for survivors of catastrophic crashes was reduced to 55% coverage. However, those in opposition say the new law is impacting the care they’ve been receiving over the years due to the retroactive application of the reforms. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Inside Henry Ford’s 1908 (First?) Mansion, Detroit, Michigan

Henry Ford’s Detroit house (well, at least ONE of ‘em) is on the market – on sale for the first time in over forty years. Former owners Jerald and Marilyn Mitchell have it listed for $975,000 (a mere bag o’ shells, right?) and the couple plans on moving into an assisted living facility in Ann Arbor. They’ve lived there since 1985, keeping it in shape and restoring it to its original condition. This means many fixtures are originals, including bathtubs and toilets. According to Mr. Mitchell, “I never considered it our house. It was always Mr. Ford’s house and we were the stewards”.
DETROIT, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Detroit Burgers | 10 Must-Try Burgers in Detroit Michigan

If you’re looking for the best burgers in Detroit, you’ve come to the right place!. Burgers are easy to love, which is why they are so popular. The combination of a juicy ground beef patty and a fresh, fluffy bun functions as the perfect canvas for a culinary adventure.
DETROIT, MI

