ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished Monday

By Graham Cawthon
WJCL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGRANGE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding a missing teen. Zyariah Brewer, 15, was last seen...

www.wjcl.com

Comments / 9

Ruth Jackson
3d ago

at least they are looking for her and not just writing her off as a runaway. Praying she is found safely and not dead somewhere like my friend was.

Reply(3)
8
Cherri Ashton
3d ago

Prayers for her safe return and getting the help she needs. For all you know, she could be trying to flee an extremely dysfunctional family. God help those who reach out to you for help.

Reply
4
Related
WRBL News 3

Valley woman shot in her bedroom, police investigating

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Valley Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. on East Sears Street in Valley, Alabama. Porcia Monica Calloway, 30, of Valley, Alabama, alerted authorities about being shot multiple times by an unknown individual while she was in bed. Calloway was transported to EAMC-Lanier Emergency […]
VALLEY, AL
WRBL News 3

Wanted: Columbus Police searching for these violent offenders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has released a list of its most wanted violent offenders in hopes that someone can help police get them off the streets. Police said these individuals should not be approached, and under no circumstances should any attempt to apprehend them. If you see any of the people, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Lagrange, GA
Lagrange, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wvtm13.com

Georgia man killed in crash on Highway 280 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A Georgia man was killed in a crash in Shelby County Friday. The Alabama State Troopers reported Jason Vaughn, 45, of Lagrange, Georgia, died when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving rolled off Highway 280 in the Chelsea area. The state troopers say about 7:55...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Shooting near Bernard Drive and Dawson Street, one dead

UPDATE 6/24/2022 8:55 p.m.: Columbus Police have confirmed the death of one in this shooting at 430 Bernard Ave. Marcus Price, 45, died from multiple gunshot wounds. Price was pronounced deceased at 7:25 p.m. in Piedmont’s Emergency Room. Price’s body will be sent to the state crime lab. News 3 will continue to monitor this […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Edgewood#Crimestoppers#Curly Hair
WRBL News 3

Lee County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent theft. According to officials, the victim reported that on June 16, 2022 someone broke into her vehicle in the 5000 Block of Summerville Road Phenix City. During the break, the victim’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Man Accused of Killing His Mom, Stepdad and Cousin

Police have arrested a man from Mableton, Georgia after he allegedly shot and killed his mother, stepfather and cousin during a domestic dispute on Tuesday, the Marietta Daily Journal reports. Marcus Darnell Smith, 37, was charged with three counts of murder and aggravated assault. Police responded to a shots-fired call Tuesday afternoon, where they found Donnell Peaks, 63, Janice Peaks, 60, and Cameron King, 38, shot in the Peaks’ home. Donnell and Janice, Smith’s mother and stepfather, were dead at the scene from gunshots to the head. Smith’s cousin, King, died at a nearby hospital after being shot in the head and legs, according to police. Smith was arrested nearby and was in custody without bond Thursday.
MABLETON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrest multiple gang members for drug trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other agencies, arrested five “validated gang members” for various charges on Thursday, June 23. David Bellamy, Cordarrold McQueen, Marquez Holloway, Brandon Scott, and Travis Smith were arrested on the following charges: Trafficking marijuana Trafficking ecstasy Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute Possession of firearm […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

MCSO, other agencies arrest suspects on multiple drug charges, recover nearly $300,000 in cash, narcotics

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple search warrants were executed in Muscogee County, leading to numerous arrests. The following five validated gang members were arrested on June 23:. David Bellamy. Cordarrold McQueen. Marquez Holloway. Brandon Scott. Travis Smith. All suspects were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident and...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

LaGrange Police Illegally Arrest Grandmother Over Phone [Video]

LaGrange Police Illegally Arrest Grandmother Over Phone. Police claim they don’t need a warrant to seize property. The City of Lagrange is looking at a potential lawsuit after officers with the LaGrange Police Department arrested local nursing assistant Sharatha Dozier when she exercised Fourth Amendment rights by requesting a warrant before she would turn her mobile phone over to the officers.
LAGRANGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy