Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished Monday

Police have arrested a man from Mableton, Georgia after he allegedly shot and killed his mother, stepfather and cousin during a domestic dispute on Tuesday, the Marietta Daily Journal reports. Marcus Darnell Smith, 37, was charged with three counts of murder and aggravated assault. Police responded to a shots-fired call Tuesday afternoon, where they found Donnell Peaks, 63, Janice Peaks, 60, and Cameron King, 38, shot in the Peaks’ home. Donnell and Janice, Smith’s mother and stepfather, were dead at the scene from gunshots to the head. Smith’s cousin, King, died at a nearby hospital after being shot in the head and legs, according to police. Smith was arrested nearby and was in custody without bond Thursday.

MABLETON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO