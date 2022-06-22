Dallas considering proposals to let rental scooters return for public use

It looks like scooters could soon return for public use in Dallas.

The Dallas city council will consider a new proposal that addresses public safety concerns over scooter rental and use.

The last time Dallas allowed scooters they became an eyesore, being dumped along sidewalks and streets and even blocking traffic in some cases.

Reports say the new rules would need to include geofencing which providers can use to slow scooters down or shut them off in restricted areas such as along highways or trails.

Riders would also have to take pictures of their scooter after a ride and could be fined $20 dollars if it’s not parked correctly. The city would also start with a much smaller fleet of scooters, just 500 in all.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram