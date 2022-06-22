ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Is Now On Streaming

By ScreenCrush Staff
 3 days ago
The doctor will see you now. (Or you can see the Doctor now. Whatever.) Today’s the day: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally on streaming. The 28th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe proved hugely popular with audiences, grossing $405 million in the United States and more than...

ScreenCrush

HBO Cancels J.J. Abrams’ Return to Television

J.J. Abrams (and the rest of the world) was met with some sad news recently when it was announced that his upcoming series Demimonde won’t be moving forward. The show had been greenlit with a proposed budget of $200 million for the whole series, which Warner Bros. and HBO later realized might not be all that feasible in reality.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

This Is a Golden Age of Darth Vader Stories

You can criticize Disney for the way they’ve handled some parts of Star Wars, but you have to give them this much credit: They’ve done a really good job with Darth Vader. From Rogue One to the recent Star Wars comics from Marvel to his excellent and very frightening supporting role on the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series, we’re living in a golden age of Darth Vader stories. In our latest Star Wars video, we explore Disney’s version of Darth Vader, and why he’s one of our favorite versions of the character in history.
MOVIES
Polygon

Smile is the first horror movie in a long time with a genuinely scary trailer

Every horror fan hopes that whatever movie they’re sitting down to will be genuinely frightening, but it’s rare that a trailer has that kind of impact. The trailer for Smile, a new horror movie from first-time director Parker Finn, is a rare exception. The trailer, released on Wednesday, is plenty creepy, mostly because of a few good old-fashioned smiles. Smile is set to be released in theaters on Sept. 30.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ Review: Beyond the Infinite (With Dumbasses)

Parents hated a lot of stuff in the 1990s, but Public Enemy #1 as far as watchdog groups were concerned were animated TV series. Bart Simpson and his anti-authority catchphrases got The Simpsons shirts banned from my elementary school (and right after my mom bought me a killer Bartman sweater, too). A few years later, South Park generated so many controversies they now have their own WIkipedia page.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
