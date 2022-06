From putting bitcoin on their balance sheets to setting up shop in the metaverse, the ways brands and institutions are investing in cryptocurrencies continues to expand. For years, the idea that traditional finance institutions would invest in bitcoin (BTC) was laughable. But as of mid-2020, the institutional presence in the cryptocurrency became a reality. Many cite the foray of “the suits” into crypto as a contributing factor to the latest bull run that began in late 2020 and ended in late 2021.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO