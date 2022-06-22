ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Outdoor Fund Protects Last Best Place

Many of Montana’s businesses, and the jobs they bring, wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for wide open spaces, high-quality access to public lands, and the conservation efforts of previous generations to keep our lands mostly intact. If our businesses have collectively learned anything from our combined...

96.7 KISS FM

Have You Been To The Best Music Venue in Montana?

Montana has incredible music venues across the state, but which spot is the best?. Love Exploring made a list of Every State's Best Music Venue, and the pick for Montana is a perfect venue. Montana has several fantastic music venues in the state, from Missoula, Bozeman, and even Billings. So which music venue did they choose?
Flathead Beacon

Montana’s Treasured Writers

Our Treasure State is perhaps best known for its commanding, breathtaking landscapes, but I’ll also add that our cultural and literary offerings are a gem worth searching for. It was, after all, writers (Douglas Chadwick and William Kittredge) who deemed Montana “The Last Best Place,” so it should come as no surprise that beneath the big skies there are some really big stories that’ll stir you.
Kid-friendly hikes in Montana

If you’re looking for an adventure safe for kids, check out these easy hiking trails in Montana this summer! Onlyinyourstate has a few trails in mind that are less than a mile long. Explore a site full of wonder at the Pictograph Cave State Park Trail just outside of...
Montana Talks

The King Stopped in Montana Only One Time. His Visit was Short.

Elvis was slightly before my time. He died when I was 3. My parent's generation obviously has a more significant connection to the King of Rock n' Roll than I. And while I wouldn't consider myself a passionate Presley fan, how can you not like Elvis? Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, Viva Las Vegas, In the Ghetto... the list goes on. The guy was a hip-shaking hit machine and his music remains popular, 50 years later.
Cat Country 102.9

What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?

Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
96.3 The Blaze

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
$3 million in emergency relief funds for Montana roads

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale today announced $3 million in Federal Highways Administration emergency relief funding for the Montana Department of Transportation to repair roads and highways damaged by catastrophic flooding in Southwestern Montana. The Montana delegation sent a letter to the Biden Administration on June 17 requesting these FHWA funds to support the recovery of affected communities.
Gianforte let down Montana by keeping secrets

On the same day that the fiftieth anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public: his location. He was, his office said, on a previously undisclosed “longscheduled personal trip” the location and timing of which were also undisclosed for “security reasons”. The deception was discovered because inconveniently, and simultaneously with the Governor’s “long-scheduled personal trip” the Yellowstone River decided to take leave of her banks and created some of the worst flooding in Montana’s history, requiring action on the Governor’s part. The Governor promptly declared a disaster emergency, but it was noticed that it was signed by the Lieutenant-Governor who has authority only when the governor delegates it. It then came to light that the Governor was not in Montana but in Italy, presumably on vacation.
Montana FWP alerting public of ‘unconfirmed’ grizzly sightings in Whitmore Coulee area

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is letting the public know of two “unconfirmed” grizzly bear sightings Thursday morning. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office reports one of the reported sightings was in the Whitmore Coulee area and the other was near the flashing traffic light at the four corners of Stockett Rd, Highwood Rd, and US-89.
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,961 Cases, Four Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 285,017 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,961 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,269 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,496,437 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 567,347...
Flathead Beacon

Crown Gravity Collective Launches in the Flathead Valley

A handful of years ago while living in Bellingham, Washington, Ashley Larson and her family started mountain biking after her husband brought home a used bike, triggering a new hobby that would soon bring them around the Pacific Northwest, traveling to races with their kids. “There were existing teams in...
Montana Wildland Firefighters are Receiving Significant Raises

The meteoric rise in the cost of doing business, any business, with an emphasis on labor expenses, is no big secret. Presumably, there will be widespread support for the increased compensation that a very special labor force in Montana is going to receive. That announcement comes from the office of Montana Senator Jon Tester.
