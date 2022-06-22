GOOD NEWS: MMH recognized for commitment to providing high-quality cardiovascular care

MIDLAND Midland Memorial Hospital has received two American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline Achievement Awards. MMH has been recognized for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke. That means more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack, and heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.

Mission: Lifeline put the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines. As a participant in the Mission: Lifeline program, MMH qualified for the awards by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care.

“MMH is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes,” Nancy Hill said, Executive

Director of Quality Management. “The Mission: Lifeline program makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which helps us ensure more people in the Permian Basin experience longer, healthier lives.”

This year, Midland Memorial Hospital received these achievement awards: Mission: Lifeline – NSTEMI Gold Achievement Award, Mission: Lifeline – STEMI Receiving and Center – Gold Achievement Award.

“We are pleased to recognize Midland Memorial Hospital for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” John Warner, M.D., FAHA, past president of the American Heart Association and executive vice president for health system affairs at UT Southwestern Medical Center, in Dallas, said. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”