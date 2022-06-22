Packers and Bellin Health kick off Chamber marketing round table series

MENOMINEE—A new program series from the Marinette and Menominee Area Chamber of Commerce to support local marketing and communications professionals will kick off with a presentation from one of the most recognized sponsor partnerships in Wisconsin.

Shea Greil, Green Bay Packers Senior Coordinator of Partnership Services, and Melissa Quinn, Bellin Health Director of Brand, Marketing and Communications, will be in Menominee on Tuesday (June 28) to present “Building a Fan Nation: How to Score Sponsored Partnerships.”

The program, according to Quinn, will address how businesses can attract new customers, raise greater awareness of your business, and give back to the community—simultaneously. “Sponsored partnerships between multiple brands, or co-branding, coupled with impactful community programming can make all the difference,” Quinn said. “They can benefit the people in your community and enhance the trust and relationships you build with customers, or in this case, fans and patients.”

John Hofer, a Chamber Board member who has helped put the Round table together, said that the series came from member conversations and surveys that indicated professionals wanted to be able to learn more from others who face similar challenges as well as expand their network.

“This first program will give what we hope is a large audience a taste of what that might look like in the future,” Hofer said. “And it certainly helped in putting this together that we have Bellin Health as an active member of our Chamber.”

“As the Official Healthcare Provider of the Green Bay Packers, Bellin Health and the Packers have partnered to improve health outcomes in our communities for more than a decade,” Quinn pointed out. “Shea and I will show you simple ways you can grow your fan base and engage the community through shared campaigns and tactics as well as how to measure success and the return on your investment.“

Greil has 20 years of experience in bringing sponsorships to life as part of the Packers Sales and Business Development team. As a Senior Partnership Services Coordinator, she has been witness to the changing landscape of sports sponsorship and works with brands to activate partnerships to achieve return on objectives that truly move the needle and cut through today’s cluttered messaging, according to a press release.

Quinn has led Brand, Marketing, Communications, Employee Engagement, and Community Relations efforts in the healthcare, sports, news, and global shipbuilding industries for more than 20 years. She serves as Bellin Health’s Director of Brand, Marketing, and Communications, with the focus of welcoming more patients and community members to Bellin, educating them about the providers and services available to them, and improving their health outcomes.

This program is open to both Chamber members and nonmembers. It will be held on from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 962 1st St., Menominee. Full details and sign up information is available through the Chamber website at mandmchamber.com. Additional information requests can be directed to jwhofer@providenthealth.org.