Queen Elizabeth Continues To Support Prince Andrew Despite War Against Prince William, Prince Charles

Prince Andrew's fall from grace following his role in the Jeffery Epstein controversy has received extensive media coverage, yet persistent rumors that he wants to be brought back into the fold of the royal family keep popping up.

Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth Reuters

Many have also questioned Queen Elizabeth II's continued support for the Duke of York, wondering why she appears unfazed by the troubles her son has faced while still standing by her side.

Source Claims Queen Elizabeth Continues To Support Prince Andrew