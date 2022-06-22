Queen Elizabeth Continues To Support Prince Andrew Despite War Against Prince William, Prince Charles
Prince Andrew's fall from grace following his role in the Jeffery Epstein controversy has received extensive media coverage, yet persistent rumors that he wants to be brought back into the fold of the royal family keep popping up.
Many have also questioned Queen Elizabeth II's continued support for the Duke of York, wondering why she appears unfazed by the troubles her son has faced while still standing by her side.
Source Claims Queen Elizabeth Continues To Support Prince Andrew
It is well known that Prince Andrew is Her Majesty's favorite son, and he continues to hold that distinction in spite of recent events. When The Mirror's royal podcast, 'Pod Save the Queen,' talked to renowned biographer Andrew Morton about his 25th book, 'The Queen,' the cause of their closeness was revealed.
