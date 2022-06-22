ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth Continues To Support Prince Andrew Despite War Against Prince William, Prince Charles

Prince Andrew's fall from grace following his role in the Jeffery Epstein controversy has received extensive media coverage, yet persistent rumors that he wants to be brought back into the fold of the royal family keep popping up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEVmo_0gIKyIs900
Prince Andrew and Queen ElizabethReuters

Many have also questioned Queen Elizabeth II's continued support for the Duke of York, wondering why she appears unfazed by the troubles her son has faced while still standing by her side.

Source Claims Queen Elizabeth Continues To Support Prince Andrew

It is well known that Prince Andrew is Her Majesty's favorite son, and he continues to hold that distinction in spite of recent events. When The Mirror's royal podcast, 'Pod Save the Queen,' talked to renowned biographer Andrew Morton about his 25th book, 'The Queen,' the cause of their closeness was revealed.

couldbemaybenot
3d ago

She loves him. I don't think she wants to go letting any of them think she doesn't. Still, I hope when she's at rest, Charles will banish Andrew to the far corners of the earth because he deserves no less.

Ka Wilson
3d ago

he better enjoy it while can, the queens days are dwindling & it looks very much that once she dies he'll be exiled from everything except maybe from his kids & possibly Fergie.

Pamela Humphrey
2d ago

boy Andrew is in for rude awake when Charles takes over his ego trip has gone way too far he is not use to being told no

