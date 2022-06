Colorado Cashback Rebates Increase From $500/$1,000 to $750/$1,500. On June 23, Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) again encouraged Coloradans to file taxes by June 30, 2022 to receive the Colorado Cashback refund this summer. He then sweetened the deal by announcing amounts increased by 50 percent. Coloradans will now receive rebates of $750 for single filers, $1,500 for joint filers this year. But to get them by late summer, you must file state taxes by June 30, 2022 to receive refunds on time.

