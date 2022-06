TYLER, Texas — The National Wildlife Federation says one third of all species in the United States are at risk of extinction. In this week's edition of Hooked on East Texas, we examined a piece of legislation working its way through Congress called the Recovering America's Wildlife Act or RAWA. The House passed the legislation last week and it's on the Senate's calendar. Now supporters are trying to get the Act to the finish line.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO