City receives “serious offer” on Kelley house and property

Davison County Sheriff’s Office personnel and other federal, state, and local law enforcement officers were on the scene of an incident in Loomis on Thursday. Just before noon, a deputy sheriff with the Davison County Sheriff’s Office found a sealed pressure cooker in the road in front of a house in Loomis. The pressure cooker had been modified. Due to a potentially dangerous situation, all entrances to Loomis were blocked off. Several attempts were made to contact the owner of the residence, who was in the house, but refused to speak with law enforcement. A bomb squad was sent to the scene and was able to remove the device. A controlled explosion was utilized to open the pressure cooker. Concerning contents were found inside the device. No arrests have yet been made. The incident remains under investigation.

LOOMIS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO