City receives “serious offer” on Kelley house and property

By Mitchell Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mitchell City Council received an update on the city-owned Kelley house and property at last night’s meeting. “We have had an offer,” Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson told the council. “We countered...

West 5th Avenue from Sanborn to Rowley in Mitchell to be closed for four months

West 5th Avenue will be closed from Sanborn to Rowley Street starting at 8:00 AM on Monday, June 27th for approximately 4 months for Street and Utility Improvements. The Post Office Drop-off Box will be located on North Rowley adjacent to the Post Office Parking Lot. Follow Road Construction Signs and use alternate routes. Thanks for your patience during this time. If you have any questions, please contact Terry Johnson at 605-995-8435 with the Public Works Department for the City of Mitchell.
MITCHELL, SD
Lack of Lewis & Clark Lake Area Storm Shelters Growing Concern

The growing number of visitors and expansion of RV parks around Lewis & Clark Lake near Yankton is causing worries for emergency officials. Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt told the county commission this week that there are not enough storm shelters in those areas…. Scherschligt says a recent...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
Representative Dusty Johnson to host Farm Bill roundtable in Bridgewater

On Tuesday, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) will host Republican Leader Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) of the House Agriculture Committee to tour the Raven Precision Agriculture Center at South Dakota State University in Brookings. In the afternoon, Johnson and Thompson will participate in a roundtable at Stahl’s Farm in Bridgewater to discuss the upcoming Farm Bill negotiations. In the evening, Johnson and Thompson will attend the Holstein Annual Convention Reception, where Johnson and Thompson will give welcome remarks.
BRIDGEWATER, SD
Nancy Loretta Hult, 85, Parkston

Parkston – Nancy Loretta Hult, 85, went to her heavenly home Monday, June 20 at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston. Funeral mass will be Monday, June 27 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Sunday, June 26 from 5 to 7 pm with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
PARKSTON, SD
What’s the Latest Phone Scam Sweeping the Sioux Empire?

Professional scammers are always going to find new and creative ways to relieve people of their hard-earned money, and that's exactly what is happening again right now in the Sioux Empire. What's the latest ploy being used during the summer of 2022?. Scam artists are calling people pretending to be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
One fallen barn and 15 sheep trapped inside

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Monday night’s storms that rolled through KELOLAND were packed once again with high winds. While the storms moved through quickly, they still left behind damage. Tuesday, some sheep near Chancellor, South Dakota, were relaxing and grazing in the warm sun. But Monday night...
CHANCELLOR, SD
Bomb squad called in after ‘suspicious’ object found outside Loomis home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a modified pressure cooker was found outside a home in southeast South Dakota, sparking a response from multiple law enforcement agencies. The incident took place Thursday at a home in Loomis, a small town a few miles northwest of...
LOOMIS, SD
Impeachment trial begins; Cactus Cafe and Lounge fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Today is a historic day for the state of South Dakota. This morning, the state’s first impeachment trial gets underway.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Margaret Leone Konechne, 105, Kimball

Margaret Leone Konechne, 105, of Kimball, SD passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Aurora-Brule Care & Rehab Center in White Lake, SD. Funeral Mass is 1:00 PM Monday, June 27, 2022 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball. A Committal Service will follow at St. Margaret’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 6:00 – 7:00 PM Sunday, June 26, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service and Rosary. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.
KIMBALL, SD
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Charles Mix, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 18:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-25 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brown; Brule; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Douglas; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Marshall; McCook; Miner; Moody; Roberts; Sanborn; Spink SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BROWN BRULE CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DOUGLAS GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HANSON HUTCHINSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MARSHALL MCCOOK MINER MOODY ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK
AURORA COUNTY, SD
Thursday incident in Loomis under investigation

Davison County Sheriff’s Office personnel and other federal, state, and local law enforcement officers were on the scene of an incident in Loomis on Thursday. Just before noon, a deputy sheriff with the Davison County Sheriff’s Office found a sealed pressure cooker in the road in front of a house in Loomis. The pressure cooker had been modified. Due to a potentially dangerous situation, all entrances to Loomis were blocked off. Several attempts were made to contact the owner of the residence, who was in the house, but refused to speak with law enforcement. A bomb squad was sent to the scene and was able to remove the device. A controlled explosion was utilized to open the pressure cooker. Concerning contents were found inside the device. No arrests have yet been made. The incident remains under investigation.
LOOMIS, SD
Concert Lineup for the 2022 South Dakota State Fair

The 2022 South Dakota State Fair gets underway September 1 - 5 in Huron. The grandstand entertainment is once again well-rounded offering something for everyone. August 31 - Sept. 1: Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash. $20 for adults and $12 for youth. Friday, Sept. 2: Stone Temple Pilots....
Alvin Dykstra, 93

Platte – Alvin Dykstra, 93, went to his heavenly home Monday, June 20 at the Platte Care Center in Platte. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 23 at 11:00 am, with visitation beginning at 10:00, at Aurora Reformed Church in Aurora Center. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Stickney.
PLATTE, SD
Benjamin “Jim” Tegethoff, Jr., 81, Corsica

Benjamin “Jim” Tegethoff, Jr., 81 of Corsica, SD passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society – Corsica. Funeral Services are 10:00 AM Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Aurora Reformed Church, Aurora Center, SD. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at the Aurora Reformed Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 6:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, June 24, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s memory may be directed to: Everson-Beukelman American Legion Post #274, Aurora Reformed Church, VanderPol Christian Academy, or Living Water Teaching. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The service will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting), through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page and at https://aurorareformed.com.
CORSICA, SD

