Kraft's Macaroni And Cheese Gets New Name & Look

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • Kraft Heinz Co KHC said its famous comfort food, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is being renamed Kraft Mac & Cheese.
  • The new brand identity also includes an updated logo and noodle smile.
  • The blue box will now feature just a single-color hue of blue.
  • “We know that people aren't turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure, they are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves," said Kraft Mac & Cheese Brand Manager Victoria Lee.
  • The new-look will appear across social channels and on the website this summer and packaging will start to hit shelves in August.
  • Price Action: KHC shares are trading higher by 1.07% at $37.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

