Kraft's Macaroni And Cheese Gets New Name & Look
- Kraft Heinz Co KHC said its famous comfort food, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is being renamed Kraft Mac & Cheese.
- The new brand identity also includes an updated logo and noodle smile.
- The blue box will now feature just a single-color hue of blue.
- “We know that people aren't turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure, they are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves," said Kraft Mac & Cheese Brand Manager Victoria Lee.
- The new-look will appear across social channels and on the website this summer and packaging will start to hit shelves in August.
- Price Action: KHC shares are trading higher by 1.07% at $37.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
