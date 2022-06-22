ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Longer Term Limits? Wake Up Memphis For June 22, 2022

By Tim Van Horn
 3 days ago
Randy Hutchinson, President and CEO of the BBB of the Mid-South....

WREG

Expungement Clinic starts Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office announced another Expungement Clinic this Saturday, June 25. The clinic will be located at New Direction Christian Church on 6120 Winchester Road Memphis, TN 38115. This event is happened from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The city of Memphis said they will have Drive While […]
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. assessor calls for limited housing rentals in Memphis and suburbs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Within the past two years, property in Shelby County has become extremely attractive to outside real estate investors. Over 7,000 single-family homes were purchased by outside investors in Shelby County in the last two years, limiting the supply of affordable housing for first-time homebuyers. Now, the Lagrange...
tennesseelookout.com

Memphis Light, Gas and Water suspends disconnections through heat wave

As Tennessee residents endure the second week of a heat wave, Memphis’ utility provider announced the agency will not suspend services for residents who fail to pay their bills. On Tuesday, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s president and CEO J.T. Young addressed Memphis City Council members’ concerns and added...
actionnews5.com

Paperwork is done: $300 million in development coming to Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - For the small city of Millington, much is about to change in the coming years. The city’s chamber of commerce announced the development of three projects, totaling $308 million. “It’s a town growing into a city. That’s what we’re fixing to do,” said Terry Roland,...
actionnews5.com

Ceremonial signing of truth in sentencing bill Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans who commit certain violent crimes will have to serve their entire sentence once a new law goes in affect July first. Two of the state’s top Republicans, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton will be in the Bluff City Thursday, for a “ceremonial signing” of the state’s Truth In Sentencing bill.
WREG

Troubled cemetery racks up complaints, more than $70K in fines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has fined StoneMor-owned cemeteries at a higher rate since the Problem Solvers started covering their issues, according to a WREG analysis of state documents. When the Problem Solvers first met Eddie Hayslett in the summer of 2021, he was mourning his late wife and having […]
foodmanufacturing.com

Memphis Sandwich Shop Violated Child Labor Laws

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The operator of a Memphis Schlotzsky’s restaurant endangered minor-aged workers, the U.S. Department of Labor found after an investigation into a 16-year-old worker’s thumb injury. The department’s Wage and Hour Division found Schlotzsky’s Deli & Byung OG NA – operating as Schlotzky’s Deli of...
actionnews5.com

West Memphis School District requires clear backpack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear backpacks will be required for all students from Kindergarten through 12 beginning the 2002-2023 school year. West Memphis School District Board approved the changes on Tuesday. Students will be able to use athletic bags, purses, and lunch bags which are subject to search and wanding.
desotocountynews.com

Phillips promoted at Community Bank

Community Bank Friday announced the promotion of Carson Phillips as Assistant Vice President in Community Bank’s Southaven office. Barry Prather, Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank’s Northern Region made the announcement in a news release. A native of Olive Branch, Phillips recently served as Loan Officer and has...
shelby-news.com

Gas leaks detected in Germantown, Collierville

On Tuesday, Germantown was one of three Shelby County locations in which residents recently reported a strong odor of natural gas. Memphis Light, Gas and Water representatives said that they would “perform routine maintenance involving mercaptan at three natural gas facilities on June 22.”. The aroma was detected at...
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend: June 24-26

Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. You know what’s wild to me? In 2014, a German server named Oliver Streumpfel set a world record for carrying 27 full one-liter beer mugs at once — and then broke that record in 2017 by carrying 29. That’s over 100 pounds of beer. Wild. But what’s even wilder to me is that the powers-that-be at the Guinness World Records said, “You know what’s missing from our books?” And some intern answered, “How many beers can one person carry over 40 meters?” And the powerful ones said, “Yeah, that’s what.” I guess that’s what you get from an organization with the same name as an Irish dry stout. But, hey, don’t let my negative-Nancy commentary stop you from achieving your dreams of breaking Mr. Streumpfel’s record. Heck, why not try it out at Crafts & Drafts, where a fine selection of regional and local beers await you?
Memphis, Tennessee News & Opinion

