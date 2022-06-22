ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Google News Resumes Services In Spain After 8-Year Hiatus: Here's What Happened

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0uU2_0gIKwqwZ00

Eight years after shutting down, Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG reopened Google News services in Spain on Wednesday.

What Happened: The company had, earlier in 2014, stopped its news services due to a Spanish rule that forced Google and other news aggregators to pay publishers for using snippets of their news.

The Madrid government last year transposed European Union copyright rules, revamped in 2020, into legislation that allowed media publications to negotiate directly with the news aggregators.

The move prompted an announcement from Alphabet last year that it would reopen its Google News service in the following year in the country.

“This is thanks to an updated copyright law allowing Spanish media outlets – big and small – to make their own decisions about how their content can be discovered and how they want to monetize that content,” Fuencisla Clemares, vice president for Iberia, said in a statement.

She further added that the company is also planning to launch Google News Showcase, its vehicle for paying news publishers, at the earliest in Spain.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Alphabet Inc Class A shares closed 4.11% higher at $2,230 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc Class C shares ended 3.85% higher at $2,240.30.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

US LNG Exports To China Plummet By 95%: What You Need To Know

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China between February and April is down by 95% from the same period one year earlier, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Chinese government data. At the same time, LNG exports from Russia to China increased by 50% year-over-year for the same period.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

A New Study Analyzes U.S. State Approaches To Cannabis Licensing

A new study conducted by economic researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provided a systematic analysis of the current licensing strategies taken by all states that have passed medical cannabis laws and adult-use recreational cannabis laws. The study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy showed data on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Inc Googl Goog#Spanish#European Union#Google News Showcase
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Google
Benzinga

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) was created as a cheerful alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum in 2013. It is based on Litecoin and uses the same proof-of-work technology. Dogecoin initially started as a joke based on a popular meme featuring a Shiba Inu (a Japanese breed of dog); however, today, it is one of the most popular coins in the cryptocurrency space.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ultimate Sports Enters Negotiations To Acquire A Licensed Cannabis Producer In Colombia

Ultimate Sports, Inc. USPS entered into negotiations to acquire Sannabis S.A.S., a Colombian cannabis company. Sannabis, and affiliated companies, hold all four cannabis licenses: seed use, THC-cultivation, non-THC (hemp)-cultivation, and fabrication/export. Ultimate Sports, Inc. will acquire Sannabis S.A.S. and initiate a name change at closing. View Systems, Inc. VSYM, developer...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Congress Urges USDA & FDA To Resolve 'Hot' Hemp Difficulties, Addresses CBD Advertising, Veterans & Cannabis Research, Psychedelics

Congressional lawmakers updated several spending bills and reports dealing with important issues in the cannabis and hemp industries. New documents published by the House Appropriations Committee address hemp manufacturing problems, CBD advertising, home loan benefits for veterans employed in legal marijuana markets, research into medical cannabis for veterans, and alternative treatments for PTSD such as psychedelics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cookies' CBD Products Now Available In Austria, Parallel & Texas Original Each Open New Stores

Parallel To Open Another Surterra Wellness Store In Florida. Parallel is opening a second Surterra Wellness medical marijuana dispensary in Orlando. Located at 2820 East Colonial Drive, near the Milk District and alongside a variety of popular retail and dining options, the new store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 23.
ORLANDO, FL
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

With Vladimir Putin And Narendra Modi In Audience, Xi Jinping Calls For World To End 'Sanctions Abuse'

Targeting Western sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the world "must abandon Cold War mentality" and "bloc confrontation." What Happened: During the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the audience, Xi criticized global sanctions without any direct references.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
52K+
Followers
143K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy