Select Medical Corp. and Inova Health System have announced a joint venture to establish the first Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, or CIRH, in Northern Virginia. A CIRH is a service for patients who require an extended stay with specialized clinical attention and support but no longer need the intensive care provided in an acute-care hospital. The 32-bed facility, scheduled to open in the first half of next year, will be located within Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

