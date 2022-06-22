ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Contract negotiations between HutchCC and employees continue

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Negotiations continue between Hutchinson Community College and its staff and employees on a new contract for next year. So far, both sides have met four times...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Hutch Post

March for Unity Saturday in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch in Harmony holds its third annual March for Unity tomorrow, June 25, at 8 a.m. Marchers will gather at W Ave. B to march up Main Street in Hutchinson to 12th Ave. The Hutchinson Police Department is providing security for the event, and the Boys...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Richardson: 'A lot of adjusting' as variable expenses impact city

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson city council member Jon Richardson is glad to see the process with the Woodie Seat Freeway continue forward. "We're trying to shrink that timeline to actual construction happening," Garrett said. "The longer we wait, the more expensive it's going to get. The anticipated timeline was that we would have plans by the end of this year. For some reason, October or November sticks out to me, when we'd actually have plans that we could send out for bid."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Cosmosphere selected for STEM education workshop

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Cosmosphere announced Tuesday that it will host one of only three summer workshops for area teachers as part of Teachers in Space, a STEM education organization. Twenty-eight teachers from Cosmosphere’s LaunchLearning teacher fellowship will participate in the workshop July 12-15. During their time at the Cosmosphere, teachers will experience a simulated mission to low Earth orbit using Cosmosphere’s Astralis capsule-based simulator and mission control. They will also work with cutting-edge satellite technology provided by Teachers in Space.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 313 FFA students honored

Nine Buhler High School Students were recipients of National FFA Foundation Scholarships at the 94th Annual Kansas FFA Convention this past week in Manhattan. "The National Foundation offers approximately $2.7 million, generously donated by numerous sponsors, to FFA members across the nation every year. The awards range from $1,000 to $10,000 to assist with the students’ education at a two-year or four-year institution. Award determination is based on a student’s qualifications including academic achievement, leadership, Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), FFA involvement, or financial need."
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

Child care survey looking for participants

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The group doing a child care survey in Reno County is looking for participants and willing to compensate for your time. K-State researchers are looking for participants to help them understand the need for access to quality, affordable child care in Reno County. Participants who are currently looking for child care or currently have at least one child in care are needed.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Wichita candidate for Kansas House focuses on transgender rights, health care, business

LAWRENCE — Kansas House candidate Jaelynn Abegg said her consideration for public office began while advocating earlier this year in Topeka against Senate Bill 160, which would have banned transgender athletes from school sports. Abegg, who labels herself as a progressive Democrat, is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr in the GOP-leaning 105th District […] The post Wichita candidate for Kansas House focuses on transgender rights, health care, business appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

KDOT gives update on K-14 realignment project

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Road access is being affected as part of ongoing construction of the new K-14 realignment between Hutchinson and Sterling. Here is an update of recent and upcoming changes in Rice and Reno counties:. --Avenue X between 19th Road and 21st Road in Rice County has reopened.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Bridgebuilders event set for July 14 in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department will host the 3rd Annual Bridgebuilder's BBQ. This year's event will be held on Thursday, July 14 starting at 6 p.m. at the Rice Park Community Building at 44 Swarens. The event is designed to bridge the gap between Hutchinson youth and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Unsafe house on Monroe expected to be demolished

The property owner plans to demolish the house soon, but the Great Bend City Council went ahead Monday night during a public hearing to approve a resolution finding the structure at 814 Monroe Street unsafe and dangerous. The property owner returned from Texas to find out the property was condemned...
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Hutch Post

Chief: Supply chain having an effect on fire equipment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer notes that supply chain issues are even slowing the purchase of fire equipment where the money has already been approved. "Everything, not just in the fire service, but in general, we're looking," Beer said. "We cannot even buy a chassis, a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Fireworks shows around Kansas for the 4th of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans have a lot of choices for where, when and how to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Towns across the state are holding all kinds of different events. Some are on the Fourth of July. Some are on other days around the Fourth. Most include fireworks, but some do not. Please, let us […]
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Bridge damage closes rural Reno County road Friday

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain let Hutch Post know Friday evening that Maple Grove Road between High Point and Centennial Road southwest of Pretty Prairie is closed due to over weight load bridge damage. Brittain did not give specifics on how the bridge...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

