Contract negotiations between HutchCC and employees continue

Nine Buhler High School Students were recipients of National FFA Foundation Scholarships at the 94th Annual Kansas FFA Convention this past week in Manhattan. "The National Foundation offers approximately $2.7 million, generously donated by numerous sponsors, to FFA members across the nation every year. The awards range from $1,000 to $10,000 to assist with the students’ education at a two-year or four-year institution. Award determination is based on a student’s qualifications including academic achievement, leadership, Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), FFA involvement, or financial need."
