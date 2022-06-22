Contract negotiations between HutchCC and employees continue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson city council member Jon Richardson is glad to see the process with the Woodie Seat Freeway continue forward. "We're trying to shrink that timeline to actual construction happening," Garrett said. "The longer we wait, the more expensive it's going to get. The anticipated timeline was that we would have plans by the end of this year. For some reason, October or November sticks out to me, when we'd actually have plans that we could send out for bid."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO