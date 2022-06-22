ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Ends homer drought

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Phillies. Calhoun's...

www.cbssports.com

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs' Ian Happ unbothered by trade speculation: 'You get numb to it'

With the Cubs currently sitting on a record of 27-44, speculation has naturally started building about players nearing free agency who could be moved at the August 2 trade deadline. One such player who will be coveted by rival teams is Ian Happ, but he doesn’t seem to be bothered by being the subject of rumors. “At some point, you get numb to it,” Happ tells Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. “Everybody’s been through it at certain points. It’s something that you just kind of get numb to and understand it’s part of the job.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Day off Thursday

Grichuk will sit Thursday versus the Marlins, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk will get a day off after he started 10 straight games, going 9-for-38 with two homers, nine RBI and three runs during that stretch. Yonathan Daza will draw the start in center field while Sean Bouchard enters the lineup in left.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Misses rehab start

Cabrera (elbow) didn't make his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville as originally planned after he had to tend to a personal matter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins don't believe Cabrera will be away from the Triple-A club for more than a day or two, but his...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: First extra-base hit

Montero went 1-for-4 with a double Thursday against the Marlins. Montero picked up his first start since being recalled June 21, playing first base and hitting eighth. He led off the sixth inning with a double -- the first extra-base hit of his big-league career -- but was ultimately stranded there. Montero appears to be stuck occupying a small-side platoon role, as all four of his starts this season have come with a southpaw on the mound.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Heath Hembree: Designated for assignment

Hembree was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday. Hembree returned from the injured list last week and gave up a run on two hits and five walks while striking out two in three innings over three relief appearances since returning to the field. The right-hander will lose his place on the 40-man roster after Jerad Eickhoff's contract was selected by Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Powers offense in win

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox. Rutschman opened the scoring with his fourth-inning blast, and he added the RBI double as insurance in the sixth. The top prospect is starting to put bat to ball effectively, as he's notched two homers and five doubles in his last seven contests while going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .222/.287/.394 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 108 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Homers, plates four

Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins. Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to give the Guardians a lead in the seventh inning and added a two-run single in the ninth to tie the game again. He came around to score on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly for the winning run. Over his last five games, Gonzalez has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with his first two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. The rookie outfielder is up to a .333/.363/.500 slash line with 13 RBI, 12 runs and 10 doubles in 24 contests overall. With Oscar Mercado designated for assignment Tuesday, Gonzalez appears to have full control of an everyday role in right field going forward, though Franmil Reyes could draw some starts there when he's not the designated hitter.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Yunior Marte: Called up by San Francisco

Marte was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Marte was last in the majors for one day in mid-May, and he'll rejoin the big-league club ahead of Friday's matchup with the Reds. The right-hander has given up eight earned runs over 9.1 innings for the Giants this year, but he's pitched well for Sacramento with a 3.57 ERA and 0.81 WHIP.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Swats homer in victory

Swanson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Giants. Swanson started a ninth-inning comeback for Atlanta with his leadoff solo shot off Jake McGee. The long ball was his 10th of the campaign, giving him a double-digit homer total for the fifth straight season. Swanson has also racked up 11 stolen bases, making him one of just six major-leaguers with at least 10 homers and at least 10 thefts thus far.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Trevion Williams: Inks deal with Boston

Williams signed a Summer League deal with the Celtics on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports. Williams went undrafted Thursday, but he'll still get a chance to compete for an NBA roster spot during Summer League. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged over 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in each of his final three seasons at Purdue.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Exits with apparent left arm injury

France was removed from Thursday's game against the Athletics in the bottom of the fifth inning due to an apparent left arm injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. France's arm was run into while covering first base with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and he appeared to be in considerable pain while remaining down for several minutes following the collision. He went 0-for-2 prior to his departure, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to begin the Mariners' weekend series against the Angels.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Perez (thumb) isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels. Perez exited Tuesday's matchup against the Angels after appearing to aggravate his left thumb injury, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but MJ Melendez will start behind the dish while Hunter Dozier serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Sits due to knee issue

Buxton did not play in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland due to knee soreness, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Wolfson reports Buxton's knee flared up and has been an issue for a while. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game the center fielder wanted to play Wednesday but couldn't move around well enough to be available, according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. It's not yet clear if Buxton will be able to take the field for Thursday's series finale against the Guardians.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Sitting second straight game

Renfroe is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays. The Brewers haven't announced any sort of injury, but Renfroe finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest Friday. The 30-year-old has a .900 OPS with three home runs and seven RBI over his past 10 games, so his absence from the lineup certainly isn't performance related. Tyrone Taylor will again move to right field while Jonathan Davis starts in center.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Giants' Donovan Walton: Summoned from minors

The Giants recalled Walton from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday's game in Atlanta. Walton will assume the 26-man active roster spot of outfielder Luis Gonzalez (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Gonzalez had been filling a near-everyday role in the corner outfield for the Giants, but Walton is more likely to serve as a utility man while he's up with the big club than as a replacement for Gonzalez in the lineup. San Francisco could get another lefty-hitting corner outfielder in LaMonte Wade (knee) back from the IL as soon as this weekend, in which case Walton would be a candidate to head back to Triple-A.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Knocks in two Wednesday

Thompson went 1-for-2 with a two-run double in a win over the Reds on Wednesday. After playing for Los Angeles from 2016-17, Thompson was acquired by the team Monday and added to the active roster Tuesday. He didn't start in Wednesday's contest, but the outfielder came on as a pinch hitter for Eddy Alvarez in the sixth inning. Thompson struck out in that at-bat but made his mark on the game in eighth, belting a two-run double to right field. He could be in line to pick up a few starts while Mookie Betts (rib) remains on the injured list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Walker Kessler: Heading to Minnesota at No. 22

Kessler was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Timberwolves. Arguably the best shot blocker in the draft, Kessler swatted away 4.6 shots in 25.5 minutes per game for Auburn, not to mention 1.1 steals, helping him secure SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He also contributed 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. Ultimately, he projects as a rim protector who can finish around the basket.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Clear of injury

Stowers (ribs) returned to the lineup for Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Stowers went 0-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's contest. Given his quick return to action and the fact he played the full game in center field, the 24-year-old outfielder can be considered fully healthy after missing just one game.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Designated for assignment

Lagares was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday. Lagares posted a .183/.210/.250 slash line in 20 games since being added to the Angels' big-league roster in late May, and the team finally decided to move on. Monte Harrison had his contract selected in a corresponding move and will step in as the No. 4 outfielder.
ANAHEIM, CA

