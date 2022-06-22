ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rangers' Jonah Heim: Launches ninth

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Heim went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Phillies. Heim went yard for...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Day off Thursday

Grichuk will sit Thursday versus the Marlins, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk will get a day off after he started 10 straight games, going 9-for-38 with two homers, nine RBI and three runs during that stretch. Yonathan Daza will draw the start in center field while Sean Bouchard enters the lineup in left.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft grades: Indiana Pacers select Bennedict Mathurin with No. 6 overall pick

The Indiana Pacers have selected Bennedict Mathurin with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Mathurin's offense should translate very well to the NBA. He brings the two most important traits any prospect can have: a great jump shot and excellent athleticism. They helped him average 17.7 points per game last on strong shooting numbers across the board, and even if he's not a point guard, he still contributed a steady 2.5 assists per game. That's valuable supplementary ball-handling, and the total package should make Mathurin a strong offensive fit from day one.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Takes seat Saturday

LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Astros. LeMahieu will head to the bench after starting the past six games, a stretch in which he went 6-for-23 with one double, five walks, two RBI and two runs. Gleyber Torres will man the keystone and bat fifth for New York.
MLB
Mitch Garver
CBS Sports

Celtics' Trevion Williams: Inks deal with Boston

Williams signed a Summer League deal with the Celtics on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports. Williams went undrafted Thursday, but he'll still get a chance to compete for an NBA roster spot during Summer League. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged over 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in each of his final three seasons at Purdue.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Walker Kessler: Heading to Minnesota at No. 22

Kessler was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Timberwolves. Arguably the best shot blocker in the draft, Kessler swatted away 4.6 shots in 25.5 minutes per game for Auburn, not to mention 1.1 steals, helping him secure SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He also contributed 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. Ultimately, he projects as a rim protector who can finish around the basket.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Homers, plates four

Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins. Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to give the Guardians a lead in the seventh inning and added a two-run single in the ninth to tie the game again. He came around to score on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly for the winning run. Over his last five games, Gonzalez has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with his first two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. The rookie outfielder is up to a .333/.363/.500 slash line with 13 RBI, 12 runs and 10 doubles in 24 contests overall. With Oscar Mercado designated for assignment Tuesday, Gonzalez appears to have full control of an everyday role in right field going forward, though Franmil Reyes could draw some starts there when he's not the designated hitter.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Rangers#Phillies
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Gets aboard four times

Winker went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels. Winker has hit well lately, going 7-for-14 with two home runs, two doubles and five walks in his last four games. The outfielder hasn't found long stretches of consistency at the plate, but his 15.8 percent walk rate has kept him productive. For the season, he's slashing .226/.347/.343 with six home runs, 29 RBI, 24 runs scored and 11 doubles across 70 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Sits due to knee issue

Buxton did not play in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland due to knee soreness, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Wolfson reports Buxton's knee flared up and has been an issue for a while. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game the center fielder wanted to play Wednesday but couldn't move around well enough to be available, according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. It's not yet clear if Buxton will be able to take the field for Thursday's series finale against the Guardians.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Taken with first pick of Round 2

Nembhard was selected by the Pacers with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. One of the top guards in college basketball last season, Nembhard averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 32 games for Gonzaga. At 6-foot-5, Nembhard offers good size at the point guard spot, and he projects to provide depth for a Pacers team that will enter the summer flush with guard depth. Earlier Thursday, the Pacers selected Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin with the sixth overall pick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Giants' Donovan Walton: Summoned from minors

The Giants recalled Walton from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday's game in Atlanta. Walton will assume the 26-man active roster spot of outfielder Luis Gonzalez (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Gonzalez had been filling a near-everyday role in the corner outfield for the Giants, but Walton is more likely to serve as a utility man while he's up with the big club than as a replacement for Gonzalez in the lineup. San Francisco could get another lefty-hitting corner outfielder in LaMonte Wade (knee) back from the IL as soon as this weekend, in which case Walton would be a candidate to head back to Triple-A.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Perez (thumb) isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels. Perez exited Tuesday's matchup against the Angels after appearing to aggravate his left thumb injury, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but MJ Melendez will start behind the dish while Hunter Dozier serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Clear of injury

Stowers (ribs) returned to the lineup for Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Stowers went 0-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's contest. Given his quick return to action and the fact he played the full game in center field, the 24-year-old outfielder can be considered fully healthy after missing just one game.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Ismael Kamagate: Selected by Nuggets in Round 2

Kamagate was selected by the Nuggets with the 46th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The big man spent last season playing for Paris Basketball in France, where he averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 boards and 1.6 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game. Chances are, the Nuggets will stash Kamagate overseas for at least one more year before bringing him over to the NBA.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Makes non-save appearance

Houck allowed one run on three hits while striking out two over the ninth inning of Friday's 6-3 win over the Guardians. With the Red Sox leading 5-2 to start the ninth inning, Houck was warming up for a potential save but didn't get the opportunity after Boston plated a run in the top half of the frame. Houck is set to miss the three-game series in Toronto that begins Monday, so the Red Sox may get him work this weekend regardless of the situation to keep him fresh.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Knocks in two Wednesday

Thompson went 1-for-2 with a two-run double in a win over the Reds on Wednesday. After playing for Los Angeles from 2016-17, Thompson was acquired by the team Monday and added to the active roster Tuesday. He didn't start in Wednesday's contest, but the outfielder came on as a pinch hitter for Eddy Alvarez in the sixth inning. Thompson struck out in that at-bat but made his mark on the game in eighth, belting a two-run double to right field. He could be in line to pick up a few starts while Mookie Betts (rib) remains on the injured list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Exits with apparent left arm injury

France was removed from Thursday's game against the Athletics in the bottom of the fifth inning due to an apparent left arm injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. France's arm was run into while covering first base with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and he appeared to be in considerable pain while remaining down for several minutes following the collision. He went 0-for-2 prior to his departure, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to begin the Mariners' weekend series against the Angels.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ethan Roberts: Requires Tommy John surgery

Roberts (shoulder) will require season-ending Tommy John surgery after sustaining a right elbow injury during his rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Roberts had been on the injured list since the beginning of May due to right shoulder inflammation, but he finally appeared...
CHICAGO, IL

