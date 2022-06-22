ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul school is latest in Minnesota to conclude geothermal is ‘the way to go’

By Frank Jossi, Energy News Network
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14e9ro_0gIKvFlF00

Facilities project manager Henry Jerome at Johnson High School, where a an $18.8 million geothermal project expects to cut natural gas consumption by more than half. Photo by Frank Jossi.

A St. Paul high school expects to reduce its natural gas use by more than half with the installation of a ground-source geothermal heat pump system.

When completed this summer, the $18.8 million project at Johnson High School will join just a handful of similar systems at Minnesota K-12 schools.

COVID-19 and climate change are both adding pressure on schools to update aging heating, cooling and ventilation systems, and the availability of federal pandemic relief funds has helped more projects move forward in recent years.

In St. Paul, only about a third of public schools have air conditioning — a growing liability as heat waves become more common, resulting in potentially distracting or dangerous temperatures in classrooms. The district also has a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its buildings by 45% by 2030.

Johnson High School, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood on the city’s East Side, is among the sites that has lacked cooling options. Its 1961 facade and interior were refreshed a few years ago but its HVAC system is decades old.

Space constraints limited the school’s options. While geothermal systems can require a large underground footprint, relatively little equipment is installed above ground, which along with financial aspects made it a good option.

“Geothermal seemed the way to go,” said Henry Jerome, facilities project manager.

The school district hired a local firm, TKDA, to consult on the project. Over the spring, the district hired a contractor to bore 160 wells 305 feet deep into the school’s baseball field. A liquid glycol mixture will run through buried pipes, transferring heat between the ground and the school’s heat pump.

The school won’t be able to entirely depend on geothermal during the coldest stretches of winter. A high-efficiency condensing boiler and two steam boilers will remain in operation when temperatures drop below freezing, but the school expects to cut natural gas consumption by more than half.

The heat pump is expected to be running by August. TKDA mechanical engineer Tim Hoseck said geothermal systems need two to three years to come into balance and will become more stable and efficient over time.

Geothermal can cost more upfront than conventional heating and cooling systems and require enough land for well drilling. But the economics can appeal to schools, governments, and other building owners with long-term outlooks. After installation, the systems require a relatively small amount of electricity to operate.

Peter Lindstrom, a manager for Minnesota’s Clean Energy Resource Teams, specializes in helping public sector organizations with clean energy projects. He said geothermal is getting more attention recently as public schools and other institutions aim to reduce emissions and energy costs. Other Minnesota schools that have installed geothermal systems include Pelham, Onamia, and Watertown-Mayer Schools. And it may not be the last in St. Paul.

“I was looking at the energy savings and the potential to reduce our carbon emissions, and that really seemed intriguing,” said Tom Parent, the St. Paul district’s facilities director. “We are going to look at it for other schools.”

This article first appeared on Energy News Network and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

The post St. Paul school is latest in Minnesota to conclude geothermal is ‘the way to go’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Dozens rally in St. Paul for more group home funding

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Dozens rallied outside of the governor's residence Friday morning calling for change and support for the state's most vulnerable - those in long-term care and group homes.ACR Group Homes leaders said the state is facing a disability services disaster. They said more than 170 group homes have closed across the state since last October and another 60 are on the verge of closing. "The goal here, I think is for the legislature, legislative leaders and Governor Tim Walz to see that there are real world consequences happening for their inaction," said Gene Leistico, COO of ACR Group Homes.The struggle...
SAINT PAUL, MN
wdcnews6.com

Is St. Paul, Minnesota’s Rent Control Law Unconstitutional?

The preliminary outcomes of St. Paul, Minnesota’s, strictest-in-the-nation lease management regulation haven’t been good. Builders have fled, whereas functions for brand new constructing permits and property values have each collapsed. Now, a pair of landlords are suing the town, claiming the regulation is unconstitutional. Late final week, the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hundreds of abortion rights supporters march in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two federal courthouses were the site of two dramatically different responses to a federal court ruling Friday evening, as pro- and anti-abortion rights advocates rallied in Minneapolis and St. Paul.In Minneapolis, hundreds of people marched from the University of Minnesota's campus to the courthouse downtown in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court's upheaval of the Roe v. Wade decision."It's been really emotional today, it's devastating, we're going backwards," said Branigan Secraw, who marched with her newborn daughter in tow. "That should not be where we're going."In St. Paul, roughly 100 evangelicals rallied in support of the decision."We're here to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS decision turns Minnesota into Midwest island of abortion access

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Business
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Saint Paul, MN
Industry
Local
Minnesota Industry
mprnews.org

More Minnesota jails weigh dropping controversial medical provider

Five months after a state board suspended the license of a doctor whose company has been under scrutiny for its role in the deaths of people held in jail, several Minnesota counties have taken steps to find a new jail medical provider. MEnD Correctional Care contracts with dozens of counties...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Air Conditioning#Green Energy#Energy Resource#Urban Construction#St Paul School#Johnson High School#Minnesota K 12#Hvac
Minnesota Reformer

Roe is gone, but what does that mean in Minnesota?

The U.S. Supreme Court, as expected, overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, which for 50 years had protected Americans’ right to an abortion. The new law of the land, issued in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, means states are now free to criminalize abortion. What does this mean for Minnesotans seeking abortion care? Your […] The post Roe is gone, but what does that mean in Minnesota? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
worldnationnews.com

Saint Paul businessman and veteran Ralph Nardini dies at 93

St. Paul businessman Ralph Nardini died on June 6 at the age of 93 at his home in Shoreview. “Ralph was a friend to everyone,” said Joe Fox, who served with Nardini on the Board of the Ramsey County Fair. “He was a warm person and had no problem making strangers feel comfortable.”
SHOREVIEW, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
tcbmag.com

Making Sense of Minnesota’s Updated Pot Regs

Minnesota lawmakers couldn’t come to an agreement on many matters this past legislative session—including how to spend a record state surplus—but they did quietly open the door for recreational pot sales. Tucked into an amendment of a nearly 1,000-page omnibus health bill is a provision that permits...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Reaction pouring in from North Dakota, Minnesota officials and group on Roe v. Wade decision

(Fargo, ND) -- Several law makers and organizations are responding to Friday's overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. “I have been open throughout my campaign that I am pro-life, and I call upon all Americans to respect the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court today," said Republican candidate for Minnesota Attorney General Jim Schulz. "The fact is, the average Minnesotan has much more moderate views than the extreme pro-abortion stance of Keith Ellison and the far left. Minnesotans support limits on abortion and a recent poll found that nearly 80% of voters nationwide support limiting abortion in the third trimester. The result of today's decision will be greater ability of citizens and their respective states to pursue commonsense policies a majority of Americans support."
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey Middle School changes name to Hidden River Middle School

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota school is parting ways with the past.The St. Paul school board on Tuesday night voted to change the name of Ramsey Middle School to Hidden River Middle School.The district says the school was built on an aquifer, so there is water flowing underneath it.The school was originally named after Alexander Ramsey, the second governor of Minnesota, who said in the 1860s that Native Americans of Minnesota should be exterminated or driven out of the state. In 2017, Minneapolis Public Schools renamed its Alexander Ramsey Middle School to be Justice Page Middle School, after Alan Page, the state's first Black supreme court justice.
RAMSEY, MN
MinnPost

What would a gas tax holiday mean for Minnesotans?

With average Minnesota gas prices up over $4.70 per gallon and summer well underway, people are feeling pinched at the pump, where depending on the vehicle, it costs most drivers somewhere between $55 and $160 for a tank of regular gas. As gas prices have risen in recent months, policymakers...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota DFL's pitch to win early presidential primary features Prince, voter turnout pride

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Democrats appealed to their national party Thursday in hopes of winning one of the early dates in the 2024 presidential primary process. A delegation that included DFL Chairman Ken Martin, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, and Secretary of State Steve Simon walked out to Prince's "Let's Go Crazy." Then, they took turns promoting Minnesota's growing diversity, first-in-the-nation ranking for voter turnout, and its snow removal capabilities.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Seniors decry max rent increases in low-income housing

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Gary Spooner’s apartment is filled with life-long treasures of his alter ego – Santa Claus. The 83-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to St. Nick, has decorated the home he’s lived in for more than four years – floor to ceiling – with Christmas décor. Living on a fixed income, he’s figuring out what he can live without now that rents are going up in his affordable housing building by 12.5%.
HOUSE RENT
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

1K+
Followers
973
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy