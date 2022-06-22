ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

British breakdancers ready for ‘bonkers’ chance to compete at Paris Olympics

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36y1Hz_0gIKuiCP00
Sport

For Britain’s best breakdancers, the chance to compete at the Paris Olympics in 2024 remains a “bonkers” and somewhat divisive prospect.

The welcome opportunity to shed their stereotypical image as descendants of the 1980s New York street scene is balanced by commercial and funding concerns that some fear threatens the authenticity of what they uncomfortably acknowledge as a ‘sport’.

Breakdancing – or ‘breaking’ as it will be known in Olympic parlance – was officially elevated to the Paris programme in late 2020 after its hugely successful debut at the 2018 Youth Olympics.

UK Sport is yet to allocate funding following the recent inauguration of Breaking GB as the body responsible for the sport in this country, but its leading protagonists hope to stake their claims at the UK B-Boy Championships on Saturday night in Kentish Town.

Olympic inclusion has already paid dividends for Derby’s Kid Karam, who last year became the first breakdancer to sign a sponsorship deal with Nike, and has modelled for fashion brands including Fendi.

“My aims and goals have always been to be the best in the world and there’s no much bigger than going to the Olympics and getting a medal – it’s a great opportunity to take breaking to the next level,” Karam told the PA news agency.

“At the start there was a lot of uproar about the Olympics because people didn’t want the rawness of what we are doing to be diluted, they didn’t want to lose that underground scene and for it to become too commercialised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pf4Uz_0gIKuiCP00

“But as time has progressed it’s not like we’ve had to make massive changes. Seeing how well it did at the Youth Olympics, I think people are getting over it and there’s not so much opposition.”

Karam – real name Karam Singh – started breakdancing after watching a demonstration at a local fair. In 2008, his crew ‘Trinity Warriors’ won the world title, beating a rival crew from South Korea.

“The origins will always be there, but it’s important that we move on too,” added Karam.

“I started breaking at the age of seven, and if someone had told me then that it was going to get into the Olympics, I’d have said they were bonkers.”

I'm coming to the end of my career and it's great to see the opportunities this is bringing for breakers, to get respect from people in general rather it just being seen as something you used to do as a kid

Breakdancing at the Olympics will put competitors in a series of head-to-head ‘throw downs’, with the winners determined by a panel of judges based on set criteria including technique, performativity and creativity.

Roxanne Milliner grew up as a promising trampolinist, winning a junior synchro world title and regularly competing against future Olympic medallist Bryony Page, before switching to breaking in her teens.

Now 32 and competing under the stage name ‘Roxy’, she is one of the most prominent B-girls in the business and has prior experience of the Olympics having been part of a troupe that performed during the opening ceremony for the Beijing Games in 2008.

For Roxy, the Olympics offer an unprecedented opportunity for breakdancing to showcase the athleticism of its top stars and move further away from those retro connections that are hampering its ability to attract new generations of talent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPKQS_0gIKuiCP00
Roxanne Milliner is a former top-level trampolinist.

“I’m coming to the end of my career and it’s great to see the opportunities this is bringing for breakers, to get respect from people in general rather than it just being seen as something you used to do as a kid,” said Roxy.

“I was one of the top breakers in the world for 15 years or so and I’ve never been financially supported, so this brings so many opportunities in terms of sponsorship.

“There’s been a lot of resistance and I understand why you want to maintain the authenticity of breaking, which is an art form and it is subjective, but I see it as two sides.

“There’s the sport side and the ‘real’ side where it started, and if you have a balance of both you will always be successful. Finding the balance is the key to it.”

:: The UK B-Boy Championships take place on Saturday June 25 at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town. For tickets and information visit www.bboychamps.com

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Beth Mead bags brace as England Women coast to win over Netherlands

England Women delivered a significant statement ahead of next month’s home European Championship as they came from behind to thrash reigning champions Holland 5-1 at Elland Road in their penultimate warm-up match. After the first half had seen Lucy Bronze cancel out Lieke Martens’ opener, the Lionesses had a...
SPORTS
newschain

England record-breaker Beth Mead says competition for places has improved form

Beth Mead says competition for places has helped improve her performance after she continued her superb form by setting a new England record on Friday. Having been brought on as a substitute at half-time, Mead scored twice as the Lionesses thrashed the Netherlands 5-1 at Elland Road in their penultimate warm-up match ahead of next month’s home European Championship.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Daily Mail

The Borussia Dortmund star dubbed 'the next Jadon Sancho', two Aston Villa midfielders and a prolific Spurs forward... who are England's young stars impressing in the U19 European Championships and can they break into their respective first-teams?

England's Under-19s squad have advanced to the semi-finals of the European Championships after two brilliant displays in the group stage with one game to spare. Ian Foster's side are the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament, after a convincing 4-0 victory over Serbia, followed a comfortable 2-0 win over Austria.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Retired couple kicked off Air Canada flight with 25 others despite ‘doing nothing wrong’

A retired British couple was kicked off an Air Canada flight on Tuesday evening, along with 23 others - with no explanation given as to what they had done wrong.Richard and Patricia Brailey, aged 71 and 66 respectively, had boarded flight AC866 to London Heathrow at Montreal’s international airport with no problems. But shortly after settling into their seats, armed police reportedly boarded the plane to remove the Braileys. Some 25 other passengers were ejected from the aircraft cabin at the same time and in the same manner.Their son Patrick Brailey slammed the airline on social media , saying:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryony Page
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakdancing#Bonkers#British#Paris Olympics#Uk Sport#Derby S Kid Karam#Fendi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Protesters gather as G7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

About 3,500 protesters gathered in Munich on Saturday as the Group of Seven leading economic powers prepared to hold their annual gathering in the Bavarian Alps in Germany, which holds the G7’s rotating presidency this year. Police said earlier they were expecting some 20,000 protesters in the Bavarian city,...
PROTESTS
newschain

Yorkshire Oaks plan for Poptronic after Newcastle win

Karl Burke is set to send Poptronic to the Yorkshire Oaks after she continued the Middleham handler’s great run of form, annexing the Jenningsbet Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes at Newcastle on Friday evening. Runner-up on her all-weather debut at Wolverhampton, she came into the Listed 10-furlong contest on the...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy