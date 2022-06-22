ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Local farm feels the pinch of rising production costs

By Madeline Ottilie
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
Production costs are up across the country and local farmers are feeling the pinch.

“Just like every other business, all of our costs have increased, everything,” said Ginny McGlasson, owner of McGlasson Farms.

McGlasson said seed prices are up about 30%. The cost of her supplies, labor and fuel have gone up too.

“The worst is probably fertilizer,” she said. “Fertilizer has actually doubled since last year.”

The farm, which has been in the McGlasson family for six generations, just opened for the season a few weeks ago. With bills going up, McGlasson said prices have had to increase too.

“We’re trying to do the best we can to keep the prices down because, you know, we want families to continue to enjoy everything the farm has to offer,” she said. “We have loyal customers that come and support us. If we didn't have that we wouldn't be here.”

The American Farm Bureau Federation warns rising productions costs nationwide are making it harder for some farms to break even. In recent weeks, the White House has announced more support for farmers, especially when it comes to fertilizer.

Rising production costs across the country are part of the reason food prices are going up. All food prices are expected to rise between 6.5% to 7.5% this year, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

RELATED
Rising fertilizer costs may lead to food price hikes, Ohio farmers say
Consumer spending declines in May amid high inflation
Ohio think tank challenging pork law, but Tri-State farmers say it's important to see where food comes from

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

