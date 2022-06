A special archery league with Adel Parks and Recreation that will begin soon has a registration window that is closing fast. The 3D Archery League will feature various classes of archers that includes different levels of skill and ability. The program will run from July 5th to August 23rd and will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday nights with make-up nights on Thursdays if needed. The number of targets shot each week will range from 12-20. 3D archery uses life-sized models of game as the target.

ADEL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO