WTS Unlocks Indigo Knitwear Solution

By SJ Guest Editorial
 3 days ago
With TENCEL Modal with Indigo Color technology, the world of indigo is expanding. The spun-dyed fibers are colorfast, allowing them to be used in more applications—including knits—thereby bringing the blue hue to more categories.

World Textile Sourcing has adopted these indigo modal fibers for a knit apparel collection. The U.S.-based sourcing firm is the largest manufacturer and importer of Peru-made fashion to the American market, producing more than 2 million garments per month in its 15 partner factories. WTS also has a long history of using TENCEL fibers, working with a wide range of the wood-based cellulosic materials.

The company’s design director Diana Alvarado chatted with Carved in Blue about the collection WTS produced and her experience working with TENCEL Modal with Indigo Color technology.

This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing's Carved in Blue denim blog.

