ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St Louis holocaust museum quadruples in size to take the fight to hate

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A new Holocaust museum will open its doors on 2nd November, after a $21 million (£17 million) expansion.

The expansion quadrupled the size of the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum in Creve Coeur, with rooms dedicated to preserving over 12,000 artefacts. It will also include new innovative technology and meeting rooms.

The museum, named after the family of local Holocaust survivors Gloria Kaplan Feldman and her brother David Kaplan, aims to help reject hatred, promote understanding, and inspire change.

"We envision a transformative Holocaust museum experience that fosters empathy and empowers our visitors to take action against bigotry," their website reads .

It is one of 22 Holocaust museums across the United States.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Last month, the museum received a hefty $1 million (£813,000) pledge from Tilles Foundation , which is "committed to improving the Greater St. Louis Region through innovative charitable investments in leading-edge organisations."

The donation was given to help fund educational efforts in a bid "to stand up in the face of hate or bias or stereotyping."

“It’s not a classroom. It really is a lab — a lab of self,” said Director of Education Helen Turner. “It’s a place for self-exploration and to challenge, to maybe change one’s thinking. And to practice what we do when we confront hate or bigotry or bias.”

“A lot of times Holocaust museums, or museums in general, leave visitors with the feeling that you’ve learned about this difficult history and now can go forward and change the world,” Turner said. “But that's a heavy weight to put on a student or an adult. And so the lab is really designed to practice what it means to stand up in the face of hate or bias or stereotyping.”

For more information, click here .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
reportwire.org

How St. Louis Went From Industrial Powerhouse To Segregated Ghost Town

Throughout the early 20th century, St. Louis, Missouri, was among the most progressive and prosperous towns in America. So what turned the Gateway City into a crime-ridden ghost town?. Until the 1950s, St. Louis, Missouri was a bustling hub of industry. Given its location along the Mississippi River, the Gateway...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Jordan Braxton tells her story about being an intersexed individual

ST. LOUIS – Jordan Braxton said she never felt masculine growing up. On the outside, she is male but after visiting a doctor she has a hormone makeup of a female. Hear her story about being intersexed, what that means, and how she is working to educate people about transgender issues and those who are intersexed. She is also active in Pride STL and works to make PrideFest 2022: Together Again, a success! PrideSTL.org.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creve Coeur, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
KMOV

LIST: Places to watch the fireworks for the 4th

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you are looking for a place to watch the fireworks on the 4th of July, then give these locations a try. There are plenty of places in the St. Louis area that are having fireworks on America’s birthday. Here is a list of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Jean Haffner’s Record Exchange Is a Haven for St. Louis Audiophiles

In a building of a former library, bins of records, shelves of CDs and boxes of products tower almost as high as the ceiling. Only the sound of customers peeling through plastic-covered records can be heard over classic rock playing over a loudspeaker. This is the Record Exchange (5320 Hampton...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Turner
KMOV

St. Louis Bourbon Society: Bourbon & Brews

The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis on Monday evening. Woman killed, suspect on the run after shooting in north St. Louis. A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis city late Sunday night, police said the suspect is still on the run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

A righteous steel round house is for sale in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. – To accommodate his growing family, a second-generation steel manufacturer scoured the greater St. Louis region in the early 1980s looking for the right amount of space to build a perfect home. Inspired by the symmetry of ground-level water towers, the steel man fabricated a round...
SAINT PETERS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivors#Tilles Foundation
mymoinfo.com

Twin City Firecracker Extravaganza likely the biggest ever

(Festus, Crystal City) The 33rd annual Twin City Firecracker Extravaganza will be held this weekend at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. The festivities begin Friday evening starting at 5 with the carnival starting up. Festus Parks Superintendent Josh Whaley says Friday’s entertainment, the Jonathan Braddy Band should bring in a good crowd to kick things off.
FESTUS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Biden asks Congress to suspend federal gas tax; officials charge dozens in St. Louis with COVID-19 loan fraud

President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for three months, citing surging prices at the pump. But despite high fuel prices and rising inflation, both parties are resisting. The main pushback for Democrats is the possibility of lining the pockets of big oil companies and retailers. The pause would cost the Highway Trust Fund an estimated $10 million in forgone revenue. In other national news, federal prosecutors have charged more than a thousand Americans for fraudulently claiming COVID-19 relief funding. More than a dozen people in the St. Louis area have been charged, with more cases still pending. The funds were distributed quickly and with few roadblocks, allowing people to exploit the system, officials say. And, after FIFA chose Kansas City last week as a host city for the 2026 World Cup, Gov. Mike Parson will sign a bill that will exempt the tournament's tickets from state and local sales tax. Georgia and Florida also passed similar legislation in response to FIFA’s bidding process guidelines, which called on state governments to remove the taxes.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
KSDK

Man killed, 2nd injured in shooting outside St. Louis convenience store

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and a second was taken to an area hospital for emergency treatment after police said they were shot in St. Louis Tuesday evening. Police said the two men were shot at the Crown Mart gas station on the 900 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard just north of Delmar Boulevard at around 6:10 Tuesday night.
liveforlivemusic.com

Dead & Company Bust Out “Box Of Rain” In St. Louis [Videos]

Dead & Company continued to mine its back pages with Tuesday’s concert in St. Louis, which featured the first “Box of Rain” in nearly three years. The resurrection of the Phil Lesh-sung American Beauty classic arrived in the second set at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Another sweltering...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy