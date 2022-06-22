ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leake County, MS

Gas Prices In Leake And Neshoba Move Closer To State Average

By Randy Bell
 3 days ago

The average gas price in Neshoba County has dropped almost four cents since Tuesday and Leake County has seen a smaller decrease...

WTOK-TV

Intermittent closures planned for I-20/59 in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Intermittent closures are planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Sunday, June 26. Crews will be placing fiber internet cables across the interstate between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. It will affect both directions of traffic, between the Toomsuba (Exit 65) and the Alabama state line. Drivers...
MERIDIAN, MS
breezynews.com

Multiple Fires in Attala and Several Calls from Sallis Area

5:39 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person on Attala Road 4101 near the Sallis area. 5:58 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were notified of a vehicle that was wrecked and abandoned on Attala Road 4101. 6:05 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department responded...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hiring Fair to be held in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Human Resource Agency (HCHRA) will host a Hiring Fair on Wednesday, June 29. The HCHRA Personnel Department will be accepting applications for: Social Workers Bus Drivers Case Managers Center Administrators Cooks Custodians Family Service Workers Family and Community Services Specialists Teachers Quality Assurance Specialists Security Guards Transportation […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Fireworks sales restricted to a timeline

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Fireworks are now on sale, but not for long. Laws regulating the period in which citizens of Mississippi may buy fireworks are in full effect, giving people only a few weeks to make their sparkling decisions. Shooting fireworks is a way many people celebrate the Fourth of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson issues citywide boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced a citywide boil water notice has been issued due to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. According to officials, the notice affects all surface and well water customers. Mechanical issues with filtration equipment at the plant, combined with higher than normal […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Triple Digit Heat Continues To Spread Across Mississippi But Relief Is Expected

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg-Laurel hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five reporting stations had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg-Laurel and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. Friday, Biloxi joined the triple digit party with a high of 100. Meridian made it five days in a row at or above the century mark, topping out at 102, the same as Pascagoula and Hattiesburg-Laurel. Gulfport hit 101. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Carthage and Philadelphia. Some relief from the heat could begin Sunday with rain chances increasing but the heat stress will continue in areas which stay dry. Less humid air is forecast to move through the state early next week with a chance of rain each day. Locally, Monday’s highs are expected to be only in the upper 80s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Hit & Run Crash & Disturbances in Leake County

10:42 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Chapel Road near Jones Chapel regarding a disturbance in progress there. 1:13 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle accident on HWY 16 West near Walgreens/Carthage Discount Drugs. One vehicle left the scene of the accident. No injuries were reported.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian City Council declares state of emergency to sewer line on Sela Ward Parkway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The City of Meridian is preparing to repair sewer lines on Sela Ward Parkway. The city council voted to declare a state of emergency on a sewer line in the area. This means that fixing the line is now a top priority. The line is located on B Street and the repair will cost over $400,000. The lines will be replaced before they begin paving the area. They chose to declare a state of emergency to bypass a 30-day waiting period to take bids from contractors.
kicks96news.com

Vandalism, Domestic Disturbance, and a Hit & Run in Leake

9:04 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to the Economy Inn on Frontage Road regarding reports of a vehicle that was vandalized there. 10:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call about a trailer that was stolen from a residence on HWY 500 in Lena. 10:30...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – Car Accident with Injuries at I-55 & Daniel Lake Blvd

The crash resulted in at least one individual suffering unreported injuries. Responding paramedics provided treatment to the injured people. At this time, the identities of the crash victims have not been revealed. An investigation into the cause of the crash is being handled by local authorities. Our thoughts are with...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man convicted in death of off-duty Mississippi trooper

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man accused of killing off-duty state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris was convicted in the case. Damion Whittley was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Prosecutors said he will serve 30 years with no parole eligibility. On August 7, 2020, the body […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WTOK-TV

Former county employees sentenced in embezzlement cases

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two former Lauderdale County employees have pleaded guilty to embezzlement and have been sentenced. Jerry Glenn Morgan, 45, was sentenced to five years and ordered to pay $237,914.41 in restitution to Lauderdale County, as well as a $5,000 fine. Charles Edward Houston, 66, was sentenced...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Jackson business owner shot in jaw, threatens to leave city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A business owner along Northside Drive in Jackson says he’s reached a breaking point with crime after he says he was robbed and shot outside of his establishment. Now he’s considering whether to pack up and move out of the Capital City. “I’m still...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Driver rescued from fiery wreck on I-20 in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rankin County deputy rescued the driver of an 18-wheeler from a car wreck that happened on Interstate 20 on Friday, June 24. Rankin County Sheriff’s Office authorities said the wreck happened around 2:00 p.m. and involved a car and an 18-wheeler. Deputy Tony Shack was on routine patrol when […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Rape, DUIs, and Petit Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

CODY EUBANK, 21, of Mount Olive, Petit Larceny, NCSO. Bond $1,000. MARIKA GATES, 38, of Houston, MS, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600. NATALIE K GIBSON, 40, of Jackson, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500. JOHN DAVID GOODIN, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500. ALEX...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

