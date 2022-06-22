ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

President Biden calls for 3-month federal gas tax holiday

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJAR) — President Joe Biden is calling for a three-month federal gas tax holiday. On Wednesday the President called on Congress to approve a three-month suspension on gasoline and diesel taxes. The administration...

turnto10.com

Comments / 2

The US Sun

What is the US federal tax on gasoline?

GASOLINE prices have been on the rise in 2022, causing a financial strain on most Americans. Not only do Americans get taxed at the pump by states, but there is also a federal tax on the fossil fuel. What is the US federal tax on gasoline?. In June 2022, President...
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Joe Biden
WEKU

Biden wants a gas tax holiday. Some economists say that's a bad idea

President Biden is set to announce on Wednesday that he wants Congress to give consumers a break on the federal gas tax for the summer months. That would mean the government would stop collecting the tax — 18 cents per gallon on gas and 24 cents per gallon on diesel — until the end of September, the peak driving period for people heading out on summer vacations.
NBC News

Biden proposing a three-month gas tax holiday

As high gas prices continue to impact the nation, President Biden is proposing a three-month gas tax holiday to Congress. The proposal could reduce gas prices by 18 cents per gallon. However, some economists warn Biden’s plan may add to inflation. Many Republicans are criticizing the president’s proposition and even some Democrats are unsure about it, making it unclear if it will pass in Congress.June 22, 2022.
CBS Boston

Stoughton man admits using federal COVID-19 relief money to pay mortgage

BOSTON - A Massachusetts man who lied on his application for federal coronavirus business stimulus funds and then used some of the $400,000 he received to pay his mortgage has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, federal prosecutors said.Adley Bernadin, 44, of Stoughton, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Boston on Wednesday, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.Bernadin in May 2020 submitted a fraudulent application on behalf of a purported home health care company for a Paycheck Protection Program loan of about $400,000, falsifying a tax form and falsely claiming the business had...
