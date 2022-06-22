RESA’s Miller announces retirement, replacement

A public forum will take place next week to hear comments about proposed upgrades to the Marine City Highway corridor. Unofficially known as 26 Mile Road in St. Clair County, Marine City Highway serves as an east-west link connecting I-94 with Marine City. Officials plan to study an 11-mile section of Marine City Highway between County Line Road and King Road, which has been eyed for potential residential and industrial development. The corridor planning effort kicked-off in January of this year and is being lead by representatives from several local governments along the corridor as well as the Economic Development Alliance and County Board of Commissioners. The public meeting Wednesday June 29th at 6pm at the Harvest Event Center on King Road in Marine City. An online survey is also available at www.stclaircounty.org/Offices/metro.

MARINE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO