Port Huron, MI

Military Street Bridge currently closed

 3 days ago

The Military Street Bridge in Downtown Port Huron is currently closed to through...

County to hear comments on Marine City Highway plan

A public forum will take place next week to hear comments about proposed upgrades to the Marine City Highway corridor. Unofficially known as 26 Mile Road in St. Clair County, Marine City Highway serves as an east-west link connecting I-94 with Marine City. Officials plan to study an 11-mile section of Marine City Highway between County Line Road and King Road, which has been eyed for potential residential and industrial development. The corridor planning effort kicked-off in January of this year and is being lead by representatives from several local governments along the corridor as well as the Economic Development Alliance and County Board of Commissioners. The public meeting Wednesday June 29th at 6pm at the Harvest Event Center on King Road in Marine City. An online survey is also available at www.stclaircounty.org/Offices/metro.
MARINE CITY, MI
EB I-69 business loop closed due to fatal crash

A crash between an SUV and a motorized bike has claimed the life of a Port Huron man. According to the Port Huron Police Department, the 41 year old was traveling north on 13th Street when he was struck by the a 37 year old Port Huron Township woman who was traveling eastbound on Oak Street. Preliminary investigations indicate the driver of the motorized bike failed to stop at a stop sign and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was treated for non life threatening injuries. Eastbound Oak Street (I-69 Business Loop) between 12th and 14th is closed due to ongoing investigations. It is expected to reopen by 6pm Friday evening.
PORT HURON, MI
A Lost Chapter in Local History – By Mike Connell

Not long ago, a friend asked for my thoughts on the most influential Native American to live in what is now Port Huron. Talk about a tough question. It’s subjective, for starters, and there are huge gaps in our knowledge. As one example, amateur anthropologists in the 19th century mapped at least 25 burial mounds within the current city limits, but to this day, no one can say with certainty who built those mounds or when.
PORT HURON, MI
As Oakland's two water parks gear up to finally open, expect some changes

The last time Waterford Oaks Waterpark was open, there was a different president in office and gas wasn't $5 a gallon. Not even close. But things have changed as they have at Michigan's oldest wave pool, which will finally reopen to the public Sunday for the first time since 2019 after a two-year closure because of COVID-19 and then a nationwide lifeguard shortage.
Golf carts: Know the rules of the road

With summer officially underway, some might be tempted to fire up the golf cart and enjoy the breeze with a spin around the neighborhood. But in some places, it’s against the law. In communities like Chesterfield Township, golf carts, along with off-road and all-terrain vehicles, can only be operated...
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
The Blue Water Bridge Experience – By Mary Bisciaio

I suffer from CRS. My doctor has not confirmed the diagnosis, but he doesn’t live my life. He doesn’t climb twenty steps to our second floor colonial to immediately forget what I wanted, only to remember fifteen minutes later when I return to the kitchen. He doesn’t go to the grocery for three items and return with five but without the original three. Yes, I suffer from CRS, can’t remember s… Well, you get my drift. Sometimes, I’m amazed at an old memory, one as much as fifty years ago, vivid and sharp. I am convinced those memories that touch the heart remain forever locked there till a trigger brings it back.
DETROIT, MI
2 people killed, 2 others hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Farmington Hills (Farmington Hills, MI)

2 people killed, 2 others hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Farmington Hills (Farmington Hills, MI)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, two people lost their lives while two others suffered injuries following a chain-reaction crash in Farmington Hills. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle wreck took place just before 10:30 a.m. on WB I-696 near the I-275 interchange [...]
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Michigan Division Action Will Get Underway on Lake St. Clair

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Lake St. Clair should produce quality smallmouth – along with the potential for some solid largemouth as well – when action gets underway June 25 at the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Michigan Division opener. Fish will be in their summer haunts and plentiful (as long as Mother Nature cooperates).
MICHIGAN STATE
2 Killed, 2 Injured In Crash On I-696 In Oakland County

(CBD DETROIT) — Police say two people have died in a vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 696 in Oakland County. According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the crash at about 10:15 a.m. on westbound I-696 near I-275. A preliminary investigation revealed that a driver and passenger in a Buick LaCrosse were killed instantly when a 57-year-old driving a semi-truck couldn’t stop for traffic and rear-ended them. Three other vehicles were struck in a chain reaction. Two other drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Authorities say another vehicle, possibly, a semi-truck, may have also been...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

