ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Jeremy Hansen: Vermont Stands With Ukraine event in Burlington on Saturday

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago

This commentary is by Jeremy Hansen, a resident of Berlin, a computer science professor at Norwich University, a former Berlin Selectboard member, and founder of CVFiber, a communications union district serving Central Vermont. He is a Democratic candidate for the state Senate district covering Washington County, Braintree, Orange and Stowe.

More than 100 days have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been injured and killed by the Russian invasion, including nearly 300 children killed and nearly 500 more injured.

Russia has lost tens of thousands of troops and thousands of tanks, aircraft, and other vehicles. Millions of civilians fled Ukraine, but millions more have committed themselves to the fight at home.

It’s worthwhile to know a little of the background about the relationship between Russia and Ukraine. In 1932, during the Holodomor , millions of Ukrainians were intentionally starved to death by the Soviet government. In 1944, the Soviet Union forcefully deported hundreds of thousands of Crimean Tatars from their homes, reducing the Tatar population in Crimea by nearly half while moving Russians in.

For much of the 20 th century, the Ukrainian language and expressions of Ukrainian culture were banned under a state policy of Russification. Distant family members told me that they cried with joy after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 because they could sing the State Anthem of Ukraine again. In 2013 and 2014, Ukrainians revolted against a government that was pushing to integrate with Russia more tightly.

As a reaction to their success, Russia invaded parts of southeastern Ukraine and annexed Crimea. Most Ukrainians recognize this year’s invasion as an escalation of an ongoing war that Russia started in 2014.

In January, with Russian troops massing on the Ukrainian border, I started looking for contact information for my Ukrainian cousins to know what was happening with them. I made new connections and some reconnections after decades. Around this time, I was also planning a three-week course trip to Berlin, Germany, with about a dozen Norwich University students and discovered that there were regular volunteer drivers who traveled between Berlin and the Polish-Ukrainian border. I decided that over one of my free weekends in Berlin, I would do the same: rent a car, take supplies to the border, and bring anyone back who needed a ride.

A few weeks later, I was introduced to Jim and Larissa Haas, the couple behind the terrific Rise Up Bakery in Barre City. By that time, Larissa (who is originally from Kyiv) had crowdfunded more than $20,000 and was in the process of buying medical supplies. As luck would have it, I would be leaving for Germany just after she received the supplies, and given that my flight was already booked, Larissa saw that it’d be cheaper for me to take them with me than for her to ship them. This would free up funds to buy more medical supplies.

In mid-May in Berlin, I drove nine uneventful hours through Germany and Poland. Larissa had put me in touch with Pawel, a Polish-born Ukrainian who lives in a town near the border, who would take the supplies the rest of the way to Kyiv. Pawel was wholeheartedly welcoming. After I dropped off the boxes in his garage, he invited me to a barbecue with some of his friends. There were a mix of other Polish-born Ukrainians and Ukrainian refugees playing volleyball there, along with their kids.

At the barbecue, we were reflecting on the fact that a military base 10 kilometers away from where we were standing had been hit by cruise missiles, but where we were, people could feel completely safe on the other side of that made-up line of the border. I also learned then that Ukrainians had borrowed some language from Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” series: they referred to the Russians as orcs . Pawel described their barbecue get-together like being in Hobbiton.

The question I heard from everyone I talked to there was whether we (Americans) supported them. They were grateful for the aid that the U.S. government had been sending, and even more so for the aid coming from crowdfunded efforts like Larissa’s. But they weren’t sure exactly how much support they actually had for their efforts to defend their country.

These are people who do not want their homes destroyed, who don’t want their family members killed, who don’t want to be conquered by Russia. It’s not about the United States or NATO or you and me. It’s about the Ukrainian people.

Though this war has gone on for months now and received a lot of media coverage, please don’t let it exhaust you or let it disappear from your consciousness. The politicians are going to do what they’re going to do, but we as individuals can still help individual Ukrainians. If you have the means, let’s show them that we do support them and please continue to donate to Larissa’s fundraiser so that we can get more medical supplies there this summer and join us for “Vermont Stands With Ukraine” in Burlington on Saturday, June 25.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Jeremy Hansen: Vermont Stands With Ukraine event in Burlington on Saturday .

Comments / 0

Related
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont’s first Afghan restaurant opens in Winooski

Winooski, VT — Vermont’s first Afghan restaurant, Bamyan Kebab House, opened last week. Brothers Awran and Wazirgul Hashimi hope their new restaurant can bring the Afghan community together. “One of the reasons that I opened this restaurant was because Vermont accepted a good number of new Afghan refugees...
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Vt. Democrats accuse governor of power grab with AG appointment

Will New Hampshire remain the first in the nation to vote?. Several state leaders are making their cases this week over who should go first during the nation’s Presidential Primary. Two Colchesters; one small mistake on Facebook made friends across the pond. Updated: 2 hours ago. Paulette Malaney of...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

SCOTUS abortion ruling sparks impassioned response

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Americans faced a seismic shift in federal abortion law Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. By a 6 to 3 vote, the court’s conservative majority undid nearly 50 years of precedent that is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont abortion patients weigh in on Supreme Court ruling

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Protections are in place at the state level in Vermont, and voters across the Green Mountain State will have the opportunity in November to weigh in on whether those should be permanently enshrined in the Vermont Constitution. In the meantime, two women who accessed abortions in...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Berlin, VT
State
Washington State
City
Washington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
City
Braintree, VT
City
Stowe, VT
VTDigger

Leahy, Sanders and Welch vote for bipartisan gun safety legislation

Vermont’s congressional delegation joined majorities in the U.S. Senate and House in backing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which is likely to be the first significant gun safety package signed into law in decades. Read the story on VTDigger here: Leahy, Sanders and Welch vote for bipartisan gun safety legislation.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. officials: GOP candidate violated financial disclosure law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont elections officials say a GOP candidate running for lieutenant governor appears to be breaking election law. Under a 2017 state law, candidates seeking statewide office are required to disclose their income, but they say Rutland’s Greg Thayer appears to be in violation of that law.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Hansen
WCAX

Panton woman attacked by coyote

Will New Hampshire remain the first in the nation to vote?. Several state leaders are making their cases this week over who should go first during the nation’s Presidential Primary. Two Colchesters; one small mistake on Facebook made friends across the pond. Updated: 2 hours ago. Paulette Malaney of...
PANTON, VT
WCAX

Two Colchesters: Facebook mistake leads to international friends

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A classic mix-up left one woman on the other side of the Atlantic -- virtually that is. Colchester’s Paulette Malaney was seeking solidarity with other Colchester residents about the spongy moth outbreak, but ended up in Colchester, Great Britain. “I, like many other people in Colchester, have been plagued by the caterpillars, the black plague as I call it,” said Malaney.
COLCHESTER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Politics State#Norwich University#Berlin Selectboard#Democratic#Senate#Ukrainians#Soviet#Crimean#Tatars#Russians
mynbc5.com

Historic marker to commemorate Vermont's first Pride parade

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The site of Vermont's first Lesbian and Gay Pride Parade is receiving a permanent roadside marker to commemorate its place in the state's history. The unveiling marks the 300th such historical marker in the state and only the third such marker to commemorate the LGBTQ+ movement in Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Local lawmakers react to overruling of Roe v. Wade

Jeld-Wen, a North Carolina company, makes windows and doors and has two plants in Vermont -- North Springfield and Ludlow. Will New Hampshire remain the first in the nation to vote?. Updated: 9 hours ago. Several state leaders are making their cases this week over who should go first during...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermonters For Good Government announces spokesperson partnership

Vermonters For Good Government (VFGG) is honored to announce a new partnership. Rep. Anne Donahue is joining the effort to help VFGG educate voters about Prop 5/Article 22 issues across Vermont through various mediums over the coming months. VFGG is extremely excited to have one of the most knowledgeable and objective legislators in the statehouse provide her unique and credible insights through commentaries, interviews, speaking engagements, and (hopefully) debates over the coming months.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Computer Science
WCAX

Vermont man was piloting plane that crashed in New Hampshire

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say the man flying the plane that crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire on Wednesday was an experienced pilot from Vermont. Charlestown police say George Tucker, 27, of Ludlow, Vermont, was flying the single-engine prop plane when it went down in Charlestown at about 10 a.m. They say Tucker is an experienced pilot.
CHARLESTOWN, NH
WCAX

Dashcam video captures Vt. troopers' excavator assault

A Vermont drug company’s failure to maintain standards led to recalls — and its demise. A Vermont drug company’s failure to maintain standards led to recalls — and its demise. How do women make the decision to terminate a pregnancy?. Updated: 5 hours ago. We set...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy