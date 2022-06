Many are watching carefully Commissioner Roger Goodell’s testimony before Congress. The lawyers who represent former Raiders coach Jon Gruden are watching and listening. “It was apparent from Commissioner Goodell’s testimony today that the NFL is still resisting actual accountability and is only willing to be selectively transparent,” attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner said in a statement issued Wednesday. “In the Jon Gruden lawsuit, the Nevada court comprehensively rejected the NFL and Commissioner Goodell’s attempt to compel arbitration and conceal their conduct from the public. If they do appeal, we welcome the opportunity for the Nevada Supreme Court to issue a published opinion confirming the ruling and invalidating the NFL Constitution and the unfair arbitration provisions that the NFL has hidden behind for so long. Jon Gruden’s fight matters to many more people than just himself and real accountability won’t exist until the NFL’s misconduct stops being addressed behind closed doors.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO