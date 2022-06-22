NYPD: Man in custody after assaulting transit officer at Brooklyn train station

A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a transit officer at the Pennsylvania Avenue train station.

Police say a transit officer was on patrol on the southbound 3 platform of the Pennsylvania Avenue train station when they saw a 24-year-old man, identified as Alex Eremin, smoking a cigarette on the platform.

According to the NYPD, the officer gave a verbal warning to the suspect who refused to put out his cigarette. Eremin then allegedly proceeded to throw himself down the platform staircase.

As an officer approached the man to help, officials say Eremin grabbed the officer and attempted to drag him down the remainder of the staircase. Police say Eremin made multiple attempts to grab the officer's firearm.

The officer was able to place the suspect into custody. The officer was transported to treatment and listed in stable condition.

Eremin is being charged with attempted robbery, assault on an officer, resisting arrest, among other charges.