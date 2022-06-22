ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newham murder: Man charged after builder who came to UK from Afghanistan ‘to be safe’ stabbed to death

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A man has been charged with the murder of a builder who moved to the UK from Afghanistan “to be safe”.

Moosakhan Nasiri, 20, was found with fatal stab wounds at Plashet Park near East Ham station, in Newham, east London, on 15 October 2017.

Javid Ahmadzai, 27, was charged with his murder on Tuesday after being extradited from France.

He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody until he next appears at the Old Bailey in London on Thursday.

Four males were previously arrested and charged with Mr Nasiri’s murder. However, they were all acquitted after a trial at the Old Bailey in 2018.

Mr Nasiri’s cousin previously revealed the young builder fled to the UK from Afghanistan after his family was executed by the Taliban.

Daud Musafer told the Evening Standard the stabbing victim had travelled to London from Kunduz province two years before his death following the slaughter of his mother, brother and father.

He said he felt “terrible” about having told his cousin he “would be safe here, in the champion of countries, in the best city”.

