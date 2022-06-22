ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC man accused of hiding ‘plastic bag’ of human remains in basement

By Mira Wassef, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

QUEENS ( WPIX ) – A man in New York City is accused of hiding human remains in the basement of a home he shares with his father, police said Tuesday.

Josh Legendre, 38, has been charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, per the NYPD.

Officers were called to the scene of the grisly discovery on Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, police said the suspect’s father informed them he had been cleaning the basement when he found a “plastic bag” containing what he believed to be human remains. A medical examiner arrived and “determined that the remains are in fact human,” the NYPD said.

The identity of the deceased has not been made public.

The suspect’s father told the New York Daily News on Sunday that he was the one who called 911 after opening up the plastic bag and finding “maybe bones” inside.

“It’s Father’s Day,” he told the outlet. “I’m just trying to see if I can wrap my head around this.”

The NYPD continues to investigate. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine a cause of death.

QUEENS, NY
