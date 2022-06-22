ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How to make carrot cake – recipe

By Felicity Cloake
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NoZ6_0gIKpxN700
Photograph: Robert Billington/The Guardian. Food styling: Loïc Parisot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiI3W_0gIKpxN700

A medieval idea given a new lease of life by wartime rationing, carrots in desserts disappeared as soon as sugar became widely available again, only to pop up in the 1980s as a glamorous American import. It’s fair to say that, these days, carrot cake is a little more decadent than it was under the Ministry of Food, and all the nicer for it.

Prep 45 min

Cook 30 min

Serves 6-8

150g butter, plus extra for greasing

1 orange

200g carrots

100g pecans

, plus a handful extra to decorate

150g soft light brown sugar, plus 50g extra for the icing

3 eggs

200g self-raising wholemeal flour

(see step 4)

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp grated nutmeg

100g sultanas or raisins

For the icing

150g full-fat cream cheese

1 lemon

1 Size isn’t everything

Part of the charm of this cake (for me, anyway) is how dense it is with carrots, chopped nuts and other good things, so a slice goes a long way, hence the relatively small size. If you’re looking for a show-stopper, double the quantities and make four layers instead of two.

2 Melt, zest, grate, toast and chop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hvlS_0gIKpxN700

Melt the butter and set aside. Give the orange a good wash under hot water (particularly if it’s waxed, as most non-organic fruit tends to be), then finely grate the zest (save the fruit itself for another use, or eat it). Scrub and coarsely grate the carrot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQVXB_0gIKpxN700

Toast all the pecans in a dry pan, then roughly chop 100g, setting the rest aside for decoration.

3 Start on the batter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DtBU_0gIKpxN700

Grease and line two 18cm sandwich tins and heat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6.

Put the melted and slightly cooled butter in a large bowl, add the sugar and eggs (you could use white sugar here, but the toffeeish flavour of brown works better with the wholesome vibe of the cake), and whisk until almost doubled in volume.

4 Fold in the dry ingredients

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wm9Ae_0gIKpxN700

Sift the flour (or use 200g plain wholemeal flour and two teaspoons of baking powder), bicarb, salt and spices into the bowl, then use a large metal spoon to fold very slowly into the egg mixture, taking care to knock out as little air as possible, until you can see no more pockets of flour.

5 Add the carrots, fruit and nuts, and bake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMGog_0gIKpxN700

Gently fold in the carrots, orange zest, chopped pecans and dried fruit until well distributed, then divide between the two tins – you may find it helpful to weigh them to ensure they are the same size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwDHG_0gIKpxN700

Smooth the top and bake for about 30 minutes, until a skewer poked into the middle comes out dry.

6 Drain the cheese

Meanwhile, make the icing. Drain any excess liquid from the cream cheese (I find the stabilisers added to the UK’s leading brand give it a slightly less satisfying texture than plain cream cheese – own-label or the luxurious Breton stuff would be my preference – but anything apart from, potentially, Boursin would work) and put it in a bowl.

7 Make the icing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whB94_0gIKpxN700

Break up any lumps in the cheese, then beat in the 50g remaining sugar until the mix has a slightly airy consistency. Add the finely grated zest of half the lemon (wash it first, as for the orange) and a squeeze of juice to taste; if the cream cheese is unsalted, you may want to add a pinch of salt, too. Refrigerate until ready to use.

8 Cool the cakes, then ice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sx7L7_0gIKpxN700

Once the cakes are ready, turn them out on to a rack to cool. Do not, under any circumstances, try to ice them until they are at room temperature, or the icing will melt. Once cool, put the less attractive-looking of the two halves on to a plate or cake stand, and top with just under half the icing, banking it up slightly around the rim.

9 Finishing touches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nb8hT_0gIKpxN700

Put the other half on top, ice and decorate with the remaining toasted pecans in whatever pattern you choose. Though carrot itself quickly wilts once grated, a few strands of julienned orange zest look nice, or go all out, as I did once for a friend’s wedding, and strew the top with miniature fondant carrots and rabbits. Each to their own …

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Roe v Wade has been overturned. Here’s what this will mean

The story is not about the supreme court. Today, the sword that has long been hanging over American women’s heads finally fell: the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the nationwide right to an abortion. This has long been expected, and long dreaded, by those in the reproductive rights movement, and it has long been denied by those who wished to downplay the court’s extremist lurch. The coming hours will be consumed with finger pointing and recriminations. But the story is not about who was right and who was wrong.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BGR.com

New chocolate recall: These chocolates can make you sick, so throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. issued a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago following contamination with Salmonella. Soon after that, the Coblentz Chocolate Company announced a chocolate recall tied directly to the contaminated JIF peanut butter. It turns out that Coblentz Chocolate isn’t the only one using JIF as an ingredient in chocolate products. Euphoria Chocolate Company also has a JIF-related recall of its own.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Carrot Cake#White Sugar#Food Drink#American#The Ministry Of Food
Allrecipes.com

Why This One Ingredient Makes the Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

If you've been searching for the best way to make crispy potatoes, then we've got the method for you. And it involves a condiment that you most likely already have in your fridge: mayonnaise. Sure, mayo gets a bad rap, but slathering some of that tangy emulsion over your potatoes...
RECIPES
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Removing a Menu Staple to Make Room for Its New Strawberry Frosty

Many Wendy's fans remember the first time they scooped up a chilly Frosty with a french fry as their utensil. But if that routine has grown stale, and you wish you could travel back in time to that first salty, sweet bite, you can quit rubbing lamps at rummage sales hoping to find a genie. There's a new Frosty on the Wendy's menu.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Another Pantry Staple Could Soon Have A Price Surge

Back in January, grocery prices broke a 13-year record. Since then, prices have only continued to go up. Eggs, the food that's seen the greatest price increase from inflation, have almost doubled in cost just since December 2021. But eggs aren't the only grocery item affected. Per Forbes Advisor, the prices of foods like beef, chicken, frozen items, milk, butter, and fresh fruit have also risen significantly. With groceries being so expensive, many Americans were turning to less-expensive alternatives. However, even pantry staples like rice, cornmeal, pasta, beans, and lentils are now more costly.
AGRICULTURE
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You 'Shouldn't Bother' Ordering The Ice Cream

With summer in full swing, you may find yourself craving some delicious, creamy soft-serve ice cream—and, for many of us, a dollar cone from McDonald’s is one of the first things that comes to mind. This sweet treat is typically a staple during the warmer months. That is, of course, if you’re lucky enough to order it at a time when the ice cream machine is actually working.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Wine-And-Cola Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
MARTINEZ, CA
shefinds

The Healthiest Meal To Order At McDonald's, According To A Nutritionist

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 02/02/2017. Even the healthiest eaters find themselves at the golden arches at some point in their life. Whether you’re on a road trip and it’s the only place to eat for miles, or you’re busy a mom that just needs a quick meal for the kids, there are countless situations where you might find yourself at McDonald’s, trying your best to navigate the menu and order the least-fattening item. Well, have no fear—nutritionists are here to help.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Burgers for National Hamburger Day

Have you ever found yourself searching for a burger at lunchtime and having no luck at all? It's hard out there. You’re wondering if anyone in this city even makes burgers at all. Thank Zeus, there’s a National Hamburger Day this Saturday. Otherwise, where would you ever find a burger?
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

328K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy