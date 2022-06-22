ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I work at the food bank more than I use it – it’s my way of thanking Britain for considering my asylum

By Paul
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Illustration: Eleanor Bannister

My wife and I landed at Heathrow airport toward the end of 2020 and claimed asylum. We had to sell everything we owned to afford the flights – all we brought with us were a few clothes. I have to thank the UK government and all the immigration staff, the airport workers, the officials at every stage. Everyone has been kind.

Since then, we’ve been moved to accommodation in three different locations. I had my interview with the Home Office last year and we are still waiting to hear if we have permission to remain. Until then, we’re not entitled to work. Instead, we each receive £41 a week.

Every day we are juggling with this money. Our accommodation isn’t close to anything. We go to English and maths classes because, even though we have passed these subjects in our own country, we will need to show we have reached a UK level to get a job in the future.

Although we were given vouchers for the buses, the drivers don’t want to take them. They get really upset when we present them so instead we get an all-day ticket for £5. We try to arrange everything else for that same day so that we don’t need to get a bus again for the rest of the week. We try to fit in any appointments, GP visits and all of our supermarket shopping around the day of our classes.

We go to more than one supermarket for the best deals and promotions. The prices have really gone up. Spring onions used to be 37p – now they are 42p. One month ago, eggs were £1.18. Now they are £1.60. We used to get two little portions of fish for £2.45. Now the same packet is £3. This may not sound like much, but if you are adding 10p or 20p to each item you buy, then in the end you can no longer afford them.

In my old life, I earned a good salary – $800 a month. My wife also worked. If we wanted to eat out, we did. To eat out now, we’d have to save for a very long time. Toiletries, clothes, medicines – we’re always doing the sums in our heads. If I need new shoes, I have to save for three or four months to buy some in a charity shop. We try to wear the same clothes but sometimes they wear out. My trousers have holes in them. I found a deal for two pairs for £20 in Primark. That’s a good price – £10 each. But it was still too expensive. I’d like new glasses as I’m using the same pair from six years ago and they’re not working. I need a new prescription but the £95 I’d need to pay towards the cost makes it impossible.

Last month, we discovered that we are going to be parents. I am so happy but already there is the cost of travelling for the GP visits, the bigger clothes my wife will need, the folic acid which she should take to help us have a healthy baby. The GP said: “Don’t worry, just ask at the pharmacy – it’s not expensive, just £3 or £4.” A physician probably doesn’t realise this can represent two meals for our week.

There have been times when we’ve needed to use the food bank, but I try not to. I have a philosophy that says you don’t take from others who might need it more than you. I work there more than I use it, volunteering in the warehouse. It’s a way of saying thank you to the British people for giving my family a chance.

If we hadn’t left our country, we would be in hiding or we would be dead. If we were to return, we would face the same. I know the British have their own problems, they don’t have an obligation to help the people who come here. But for us this country has been a safe place, a good place. We are really grateful. At the same time, I wish we were allowed to work. We would take the jobs people don’t want to do. We would pay taxes and help the economy instead of taking £41 each week for nothing. This isn’t fair for asylum seekers and it isn’t fair for British people. There must be a better way.

  • As told to Anna Moore. Paul is in his 30s and is an asylum seeker living in the north of England. Names have been changed
  • The Trussell Trust is an anti-poverty charity that campaigns to end the need for food banks. Show your support at: trusselltrust.org/guardian

