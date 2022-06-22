ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

N.J. bar association weighs lawsuit to fill judicial vacancies

By Nikita Biryukov
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qE9y_0gIKoMcR00

Civil rights, whistleblower, product liability, and environmental matters have been indefinitely postponed in some counties because of judicial vacancies. (New Jersey Monitor)

The New Jersey State Bar Association is engaging constitutional scholars as it considers a lawsuit to force lawmakers to fill an unprecedented number of judicial vacancies that have entirely stopped certain types of trials in most of New Jersey’s counties.

The bar has not decided yet whether it will pursue the suit, and it is still pursuing other, more diplomatic solutions to resolve logjams that have swollen the number of court vacancies to 67, Jeralyn Lawrence, the association’s president, said in an interview.

“This is not a new problem, unfortunately, but now too much time has passed, and with it being neglected for as long as it’s been neglected, we’re now in an unprecedented, catastrophic place,” Lawrence said.

New Jersey’s court vacancies swelled amid the pandemic, forcing numerous counties to delay certain types of trials — or cancel them altogether — to continue hearing priority cases in criminal, family, and domestic violence matters.

As a result, divorce proceedings aren’t moving in 16 counties, and one of those counties does not even have a divorce judge, Lawrence said. New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner in May said civil rights, whistleblower, product liability, and environmental matters, among others, had been indefinitely postponed in some counties.

“It’s at the point of absurdity, really,” Lawrence said. “Children are being harmed. Families are being harmed.”

Sen. Brian Stack (D-Hudson), chair of the chamber’s judiciary committee, on Monday told the New Jersey Monitor his panel and the full Senate would make a rare return to Trenton during their customary summer break to confirm new judges.

While Lawrence viewed that announcement as a positive, she said in an interview she fears the Legislature would continue confirming judges at a pace too slow to keep up with pending retirements.

The Senate has confirmed 15 new judges since the new legislative session began in January, and three judges whose nominations were advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday are likely to be confirmed when the full chamber convenes next week.

If lawmakers continue at that pace, they’re unlikely to bring the number of vacancies down to between 25 and 30, a level Rabner considers sustainable.

Lawrence lauded the panel’s plan to meet in the summer but said the bench’s potential gains would be wiped out by the seven judicial retirements expected in July and August.

“They’re acting in little drips and drabs, but nothing as swiftly or with the magnitude that we need to see,” Lawrence said. “Filling any spot makes you feel better, but it’s like a drop in the ocean. It’s like one bite of the elephant here.”

The New Jersey State Bar Association is still pursuing diplomatic solutions, Lawrence said, including one where the association would mediate a meeting between legislators and the governor’s office to overcome logjams that threaten the courts.

The state Supreme Court’s permanent cohort is set to fall to four when Justice Barry Albin turns 70, the mandatory retirement age, on July 7. Murphy has made a nomination to only one of the vacancies.

The nomination of Rachel Wainer Apter, director of the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights, has been stalled since last March because Sen. Holly Schepisi (R-Bergen) has used senatorial courtesy to block the nomination. The unwritten rule allows senators to halt the advance of nominees from their home counties or legislative districts.

“How do you have three Supreme Court vacancies looming and the governor only appoints one person, which we all know there’s a problem with that person from the senatorial courtesy perspective,” Lawrence said. “We know that’s not going to be an easy confirmation. What’s happening with the other two? They’re just going to sit vacant?”

Schepisi has expressed concern that Murphy’s nominee to the high court would replace an independent judge with a Democrat. The state’s governors have largely maintained a partisan balance on the seven-member Supreme Court.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post N.J. bar association weighs lawsuit to fill judicial vacancies appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey Monitor

Ex-senator returns to Trenton to warn state about extravagant spending

Former state Sen. Steve Sweeney and a cavalcade of state fiscal heavy hitters warned lawmakers against profligate spending amid record revenue, saying in a report released Wednesday that economic conditions could see the state’s voluminous cash reserves drained in the coming years. The officials said during a press conference in the Statehouse in Trenton Wednesday […] The post Ex-senator returns to Trenton to warn state about extravagant spending appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Court loss for four N.J. men with prior marijuana charges

A New Jersey appeals panel on Thursday ruled against four men who sought to enter a diversionary program for first-time criminal offenders even though they all had used a similar program previously when charged with marijuana possession. One lawyer who supported the men in court says the decision flies in the face of a state law the […] The post Court loss for four N.J. men with prior marijuana charges appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Impending departure of ‘constitutional giant’ has some wondering about future of N.J. high court

The imminent retirement of Justice Barry Albin from the New Jersey Supreme Court has some criminal justice reformers anxious about the future. Reformers say Albin, one of the court’s staunchest liberals, brought a unique perspective to the court as the only sitting justice with a background in public defense and civil rights. He will hit […] The post Impending departure of ‘constitutional giant’ has some wondering about future of N.J. high court appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Supreme Court
New Jersey Monitor

Non-disparagement agreements in discrimination suits not barred by state law, judges rule

Though New Jersey in 2019 banned the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases involving workplace issues like harassment and retaliation, non-disparagement agreements remain on the table, an appellate panel ruled Tuesday. The decision stems from an interview former Neptune Township police sergeant Christine Savage gave to NBC New York in 2020, after she and the town […] The post Non-disparagement agreements in discrimination suits not barred by state law, judges rule appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Sotomayor warns Supreme Court ‘continues to dismantle the wall of separation between church and state’

The US Supreme Court has ruled that the state of Maine cannot exclude private Christian schools from a taxpayer-funded school voucher programme that helps students attend private schools.The 6-3 decision from the high court’s conservative majority in the case of Carson v Makin could have wider implications for impacts to public schools and whether the government is obligated to support religious institutions on the same level as private ones.In her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the Supreme Court “continues to dismantle the wall of separation between church and state that the Framers fought to build.”“The consequences of the...
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Samuel Alito: Who is the Supreme Court justice who wrote opinion overturning Roe v Wade?

After Politico published a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion overturning the right to an abortion under Roe v Wade earlier this year and then the subsequent official opinion was released on Friday, veteran court-watchers were not surprised to see that both the draft decision and actual decision’s author was Justice Samuel Alito. The 73-year-old jurist is the high court’s third most senior Republican appointee and has long been considered one of the most conservative justices on the Supreme Court.A native of New Jersey, Mr Alito attended Princeton University as a undergraduate and joined the US army through the Reserve...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Missouri Supreme Court ‘renounces’ use of photo with judges to promote Schmitt

The Missouri Supreme Court on Friday said it had reported the use of an officially produced photo of three court judges with Attorney General Eric Schmitt for possible ethics violations after it showed up in a campaign mailer promoting him for U.S. Senate. The statement from the court, stating it “renounces the use” of the […] The post Missouri Supreme Court ‘renounces’ use of photo with judges to promote Schmitt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Is Not Supposed to Have This Much Power

It’s June again—that time of year when Americans wake up each morning and wait for the Supreme Court to resolve our deepest political disagreements. To decide what the Constitution says about our bodily autonomy, our power to avert climate change, and our ability to protect children from guns, the nation turns not to members of Congress—elected by us—but to five oracles in robes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Susan Collins and Joe Manchin are among the lawmakers blasting Trump-appointed justices for saying they would respect precedent in light of the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.

Collins called it a "sudden and radical jolt to the country" and "not conservative." What happened: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and some Democrats say Supreme Court justices misled Congress by first testifying under oath that they would respect precedent and then, on Friday, joining a majority opinion that overturned the constitutional right of abortion under Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'This is a horrifying decision': 'Heartbroken' Michelle Obama leads furious criticism of SCOTUS overturning of Roe v. Wade - as Amy Schumer blasts justices for following 'intentions of slave-owning rapists who've been dead for hundreds for years'

Michelle Obama and Amy Schumer are leading the furious public criticism of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today - with the former First Lady slamming the move as 'horrifying' while warning that it will have 'devastating consequences' for women across the US. Dozens of celebrities have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
766
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy