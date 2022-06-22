ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News' Martha MacCallum Calls Out 'Stunning' Lack Of Evidence For Trump Election Fraud Claim

By Ron Dicker
 3 days ago

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Tuesday called out the “stunning” absence of proof to support Donald Trump ’s election-fraud claims during the latest hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021 attack , The Hill reported .

MacCallum said a rift among Republicans over whether to buy into the former president’s continued allegations of cheating will be exploited by the Democratic-dominated House panel investigating the Capitol riot, according to the news outlet.

“The lack of evidence is the huge stunning clear moment here where these people are saying, ‘Look I supported you, please give me something to work with,’ and it simply doesn’t materialize,” MacCallum said, per The Hill.

Arizona Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers testified Tuesday that Trump and his lawyers pressured him to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

“There was no ― no evidence being presented of any strength ... anything that would say to me, ‘You have a doubt. Deny your oath.’ I will not do that,” Bowers said of Trump’s fraud claims.

Trump in May accused Fox News, which amplified Trump’s lies about the 2020 results and got sued for it , of failing to spread his falsehoods. He said it decreased the conservative channel’s ratings.

“That’s the one subject they don’t want to talk about,” the ex-president said.

McCallum on Tuesday said the hearings could influence Trump’s decision on whether to run in 2024.

“We never wanna see what we saw happen on Jan. 6 at the Capitol ever happen again,” she added.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

The Atlantic

Trump Gets the January 6 Trial He Long Dodged

Tonight Congress began its second prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his role in the events of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. The first occurred barely a month after the Capitol siege, when the Senate held an abbreviated impeachment trial that resulted in his acquittal. Last year, the Democrats leading the prosecution chose not to call witnesses. “People want to get home for Valentine’s Day,” Senator Chris Coons of Delaware reportedly told the impeachment managers, infuriating those who were hoping that the Senate would hold Trump accountable and bar him from ever running for public office again.
MarketRealist

Who Is Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Married To?

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got her start in politics working as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam. Since then, she has held a position in the White House Office of Media Affairs and served as a political analyst at CNN. Today, McEnany co-hosts Fox News’ Outnumbered and can be seen on other Fox News Media platforms. Obviously, McEnany is a busy woman, so what does her husband do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MSNBC

Damning: Jan. 6 probe reveals Trump was directly involved in fake electors plot

New evidence shows allies of Donald Trump attempted to ambush then-Vice President Mike Pence on the Senate floor on Jan. 6 with an alternate slate of electors in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Other new testimony at the Jan. 6 hearing revealed that Trump was directly involved in the fraudulent electors plot. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Georgia U.S. Attorney Michael J. Moore and The Washington Post’s Libby Casey to discuss the significance of the evidence unveiled at the Jan. 6 committee’s latest public hearing.June 22, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Sean Hannity: We are suffering through yet another anti-Trump smear

Fox News host Sean Hannity told viewers in Thursday's opening monologue the Jan. 6 committee's primetime hearing is a "TV smear campaign" against former President Donald Trump accompanied by the biggest Trump-haters on Capitol Hill. SEAN HANNITY: We have all three major broadcast networks, Fake News CNN, MSDNC, all happily...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right Erupts Over Fox News Airing Transgender Acceptance Segment

A Fox News segment highlighting a California family’s story of accepting their son’s transgender transitioning story has caught the far-right’s ire. “California transgender teen, family hope to be an inspiration to others,” stated the video title, posted to Fox News’ website. Fox News anchor Dana Perino introduced the “America Together LGBTQ+ Pride Month” segment which ran on Friday. As of Saturday morning, Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform and Telegram were buzzing with anger. “Fox News is cool with toddlers taking hormones,” Gavin McInnes, a hate-group leader that founded the Proud Boys, wrote on Telegram. Elsewhere both Stew Peters, a far-right shock-jock, and Lauren Witzke, a failed Delaware Republican Senate candidate, encouraged followers to spam Fox News with emails over airing the segment and moreover being “disgusting,” “satanic,” and “demonic.” “Turn Fox News OFF,” the extremist social media platform Gab further wrote. “Fox News is DONE!” former Trump administration official and ex-Fox News contributor Sebastian Gorka wrote on Truth Social. “Fox and Twitter joining forces,” The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon added. (A Fox News spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

