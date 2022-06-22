ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page gets ready for retirement

By JULIE DRAKE Valley Press Staff Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER — Sue Page, executive director for The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, will retire at the end of the month, after 11 years of service. “The Board is extremely grateful for Sue’s leadership, wisdom and decade of service she has devoted to The Children’s Center, the families we serve...

www.avpress.com

theavtimes.com

WATCH: Courtney’s Playground opens at Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale this week dedicated a first-of-its-kind fully inclusive playground at Marie Kerr Park in memory of Courtney Triana. City leaders, Courtney’s family and friends, and members of the community gathered on June 22 to celebrate the dedication of Courtney’s Playground, an inclusive playground built so families with disabilities may enjoy the outdoors together and without barriers. (View video from the dedication ceremony below.)
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Medical center staffers protest

LANCASTER — Wearing purple shirts, chanting and carrying signs saying “Enough is Enough,” hundreds of Antelope Valley Medical Center staff — members of the SEIU-UHW union — picketed on the sidewalk in front of the hospital, Thursday, to draw attention to their contract negotiations. Cars...
PROTESTS
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita City Council Candidate Discusses Safety In The Third Largest City In L.A.

Santa Clarita City Council candidate Denise Lite sat down with KHTS on Thursday to talk about her plans for what she would do for our community if she is elected in November. Throughout the interview, Lite delved into the struggles of public safety and how it can be improved at the City Council level around the Santa Clarita Valley, and she shared her personal experiences when being faced with a life-threatening situation.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Unwelcome guests cause frustrations for Castaic seniors

Residents in the Castaic Lake Senior Village seek help as homeless individuals cause problems. In the middle of the night, 65-year-old Peggy Klauss hears a knocking at her door. “Who could it be?” she says to herself, but thinking it was just her neighbor, she walks over to open the...
CASTAIC, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Community News Brief, June 25, 2022

Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West. Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details. Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge. Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625,...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

All-inclusive playground unveiled

PALMDALE — Play has no limit at Courtney’s Playground at Marie Kerr Park. The first fully inclusive playground in the Antelope Valley features full, accessible rubber surfacing and activities accessible to children of all abilities, including a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round and swing and ground-level musical instruments. City officials including...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

CA Attorney General Throws Lifeline to Indicted LA Councilman

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued his opinion on the matter of whether an indicted member of the Los Angeles City Council can fight to resume his position on the city council after being suspended by its voting members. The city council suspended Ridley-Thomas one week after he was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Black couple regaining beachfront land

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County supervisors have revealed financial details of a plan to return ownership of prime beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who built a resort for African Americans but were stripped of the land, in the 1920s. The details are contained in a...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Watermaster praising theft prevention

PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Watermaster Board of Directors, on Wednesday, unanimously agreed to send letters of appreciation to local government and agencies that have been active in pursuing illegal marijuana growing operations in the Antelope Valley, which involve substantial water theft. The Watermaster is the body tasked with...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City extends its emergency declaration

CALIFORNIA CITY — With all five members in place, the City Council, on Thursday, approved a resolution continuing the provisions for meeting under emergency measures initiated at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Council met in a special meeting, with the resolution the only item on the agenda,...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
UPI News

Dive-bombing crows targeting visitors to California park

June 24 (UPI) -- Visitors to a park in California's Los Angeles County have been dealing with an unusual problem in recent weeks -- constant attacks from dive-bombing crows. Multiple visitors to Noble Park in Hermosa Beach reported being dive-bombed by crows in recent weeks, with some saying the birds were most likely to attack dog-walkers.
myburbank.com

Burbank Unified School District Announces New School Administrators

The following have been named to positions in the Burbank Unified School District:. It is our pleasure to announce Mr. Juan Noguera as the new Director. Juan was born in Nicaragua, and at an early age, he had to flee Nicaragua due to a civil war and came to start a new life in the United States. When he came to Los Angeles, his brother told him, “You have to learn English first,” and he enrolled in an ESL program at Evans Community Adult School. He studied ESL, completed high school, and graduated college. After graduating, he eventually became a teacher assistant, a teacher, then an ESL Pathway Advisor at Evans Adult School. Since then, he has done research for the American Institute for Research in Washington DC and received the CALCO Excellence in Teaching Award, UTLA Platinum Apple Award, and Administrator of the year in 2019 with LAUSD. He traveled to Washington, DC to accept a “Save Adult Ed” award from the National Council on Literacy in 2013. He has also gone to Sacramento as a representative of the California Council for Adult Education (CCAE) Los Angeles-Metro Section to speak with elected officials, advocating for adult education programs.
BURBANK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Businesses' Pride Month Decorations Torn Down in Torrance

In celebration of Pride month, Old Torrance is hanging colorful rainbow decorations on trees all along the sidewalk. Torrance Police Department is investigating after decorations have been torn down multiple times. Over the past three weeks, since Pride month started, the decorations have been torn down at least five times....
TORRANCE, CA
easyreadernews.com

Obagi recall group reaches signature count in Redondo

Proponents of the effort to recall city councilman Zein Obagi, Jr., turned in 2,778 signatures to the city clerk’s office Wednesday morning – over the needed threshold of 2,402 to put it on the ballot. The signatures will now be reviewed by the county. If enough are verified,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Summer Meal program feeds hungry youth

LANCASTER — Eastside Union School District’s Child Nutrition Department served approximately 3,000 meal kits, at Friday’s kickoff for its Summer Meal program at Tierra Bonita Park, where children and teens 18 and younger can eat for free, this summer. The program runs from 11 a.m. to 1...
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Telegraph Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita

A brush fire dubbed the Telegraph Fire broke out in Val Verde, prompting responses from firefighters in Santa Clarita. At around 8:40 p.m. first responders received multiple calls about a brush fire in Val Verde near Highway 126 and Chiquito Canyon Road, north of Santa Clarita according to supervisor Miguel Ornelas with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

November ballot takes shape as Stern concedes supervisors race

“We’ve been in a little bit of limbo here, hoping that we could catch up and make this general election run off, but enough votes are in that were outside the statistical possibility of doing so,” State Senator Henry Stern said in a selfie video shot outside the State Capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday evening.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

