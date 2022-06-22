ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City News Herald

Going once, going twice ... New $5.25M Panama City Beach home slated for auction in July

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Bspo_0gIKmLo800

PANAMA CITY BEACH — A newly built luxurious beachfront home soon will be bought with cash at an upcoming auction.

According to Tara McLean, president of Elite Auctions, her company, which orchestrates high-end real estate auctions across the U.S., will host an auction on July 2 for a $5.25 million home in Panama City Beach.

Located at 12401 Front Beach Road, the property comes fully furnished, spans 3,910 square feet and boasts four stories, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Its construction was completed earlier this year.

"I think whoever buys this home is going to get an amazing deal," McLean said. "It's a beautiful home, and we're hoping for a full house on auction day. Conducting an auction (is) fun, it's exciting (and) people love to compete."

$6.5M to $13.8M:Most expensive homes for sale in Bay County all feature waterfront property

Delwood Manor:See the most expensive bayfront home ever sold in PCB area

She noted that only bidders who register through her group's website can participate in the live auction. They must bring a $50,000 cashier's check, which the bidder will keep if the offer isn't accepted.

"People think of an auction as a distressed fire sale, and that's not the case at all (with this auction)," McLean said. "(The seller) just wants to set a deadline and move on, and this is a great way to do that. ... An auction brings multiple buyers at one time, lets them compete for it and determines what that property is worth."

Susan West, president of the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors (CPAR), said such an auction is extremely rare in the area, especially in an ongoing sellers' market dictated by inflated real estate prices.

That said, West noted that auctions do create a sense of urgency, which could spark the interest of more buyers.

"It's not common at all," she said of the event. "From my past experience, during (a) downturn, a recession, (auctions) happen more frequently. In this type of market ... it's just not really common."

Debbie Ashbrook, CEO of CPAR, agreed. She also said many "hot properties" for sale in Panama City Beach receive a dozen or more offers, which is somewhat similar to an auction, but without the rigid timeline.

"In a sense, it's like having an auction," Ashbrook said of many standard home sales. "I think because of the market we're in, auctions are not popular.

"... In the current market we're in, you put your house on the market, and buyers don't have to show up with anything. The seller gets a list of all the offers and ... they make a decision that way."

Comments / 1

Related
WJHG-TV

First blue marlin off the board at ECBC

SANDESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Day one of the ECBC weigh-ins has produced one big fish. An angler by the name of Troy Layton of Huntsville Alabama caught the first one. Troy is fishing aboard the boat Sea Wolff, which is based in Destin with captain Jared Quick at the helm.
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Real Estate Prices#Home Sales#Realtors#Housing List#Elite Auctions
getthecoast.com

Korean BBQ Steakhouse to open in Downtown Fort Walton Beach

Downtown Fort Walton Beach is getting a new Korean BBQ-style restaurant called Sura Korean Steakhouse. The new steakhouse will open in the old Bangkok House on the corner of Ferry Road and First Street. Sura Korean Steakhouse is the brainchild of Ji Hoon Kim, a local, who opened up the...
WJHG-TV

Somethin’s Cookin’ in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Somethin’s always cookin’ at one Panama City bistro, and Hannelore Holland is usually at the center of it all. Holland started cooking classes in Panama City 50 years ago. “I always liked to bake and cook so I decided to open a little...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Two Waste Pro employees in PCB win $10,000

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thomas Batka and Rafael Alberto have worked at Waste Pro in Panama City Beach for 15 years. On Thursday, both of the employees won $10,000 for safe driving. “It’s great, no other company does this, they take care of their workers,” Batka said....
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City official explains bridge closure due to heat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 reported on Wednesday that the Tarpon Dock Bridge closed due to the heat, and and it surprised a lot of people, so we asked the city about the process. Panama City city officials said the metal drawbridge heats up and expands during extremely hot days. The bridge opens […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach has big plans for Front Beach Rd. roundabout

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is ongoing for a roundabout to replace the “Y” intersection on Front Beach Rd. in Panama City Beach.  City officials said the current intersection is not ideal for traffic flow. “It’s not convenient because there are a lot of residences on the southside of that roundabout,” CRA Interim […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Fire destroys Panama City Beach home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The State Fire Marshall is investigating after a fire broke out near a Laguna Beach home. The fire destroyed the home and two vehicles parked next door. Panama City Beach and Bay County firefighters responded to Jasmine Place shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Extreme heat closes Panama City bridge

Editors note: The bridge has reopened. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bridge in Panama City was shut down Wednesday afternoon because of the scorching temperatures. “Due to heat expanding the metal in the Tarpon Dock Bridge, the roadway is closed to all traffic at this time. All traffic on East Beach Drive is being […]
vigourtimes.com

$25M mansion sale sets record in Florida Panhandle — again

This isn’t the pending sale for Netscape founder Jim Clark’s roughly $175 million home in Florida, a figure that stands to break the record for the priciest home ever sold in the Sunshine State. But this recent deal for a beachfront estate along the Panhandle quietly broke a regional record — and for its second time, no less.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
niceville.com

U.S. 98 travel lanes in Walton County now open in final configuration

WALTON COUNTY, Fla.– Today, the U.S. 98 east and westbound travel lanes opened to the final configuration between Emerald Bay Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive in Walton County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said in an announcement. The roadway has been widened from four to six travel lanes and...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Wilma

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Wilma, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Lab mix is 3 months old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Two new schools possibly coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As more people look to call Panama City Beach home, Bay District Schools is working on expanding to meet the need. Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the district is looking at building two new K-8 schools on the beach. While they haven’t made any concrete...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Panama City nightclub prepares to reopen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Vibez nightclub in Panama City is apparently preparing to reopen. The owners shut the club down on June 1, about a week after a brawl took place in the club. Panama City Police charged five people for their involvement in the fight and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Museum in PCB displays real human bodies

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bodies Human is a new museum on Thomas Drive that opened on April 25th, 2022. Located in the Laketown Wharf Convention Center, the 10,000 square-foot facility displays more than 250 actual human specimens. Owner Kunal Patel said he wanted something in Panama City Beach...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Southbound lanes on Hwy 231 and Owenwood Rd closed

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A two-car collision closes the southbound lanes on Highway 231 and Owenwood Road just North of Fountain. Florida Highway Patrol and Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene. Bay County Sheriff’s officials said to take alternate routes and expect delays. We’re told there are injuries. We’ll have more information as […]
FOUNTAIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Adoptable animals at Bay County Animal Control

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We meet an adorable pup named Briar who could be perfect as a new best friend and he’s just one of many at Bay County Animal Control!. Evelyn Temple works with the shelter and stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about the available animals at the shelter. Turner brought three adorable kittens with her!
BAY COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy