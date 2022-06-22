ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

New Breakfast Point plat to bring another 82 homes to PCB. Here's the plan.

By Samantha Neely, The News Herald
 3 days ago
PANAMA CITY — Breakfast Point residents will continue to see a steady stream of people moving into their community.

County commissioners on Tuesday approved the final plat of Breakfast Point East Phase 1-B, bringing more homes to the Panama City Beach community.

The new plat, located near the back of the community, will consist of 82 residential lots and almost half a mile of private roads, as well as a 5-foot utility easement. The developer, Breakfast Point LLC, has provided a $6.623 million performance bond for road, drainage, water and sewer improvements.

The plat is part of the second phase of the Breakfast Point project, which already was approved for 235 lots. A total of 2,200 lots are included in the original planned urban development for Breakfast Point, according to county officials.

Construction of the original 235 homes is in various stages.

Commissioner Doug Moore said the new plat's layout is similar to the community's other plats, with access to parks and other developments.

He said the expansion of the Breakfast Point has been successful.

"There are a lot of people that are moving here. It's just a great location, centralized for the Beach and good for the working families," Moore said. "And so it's just an extension of growth. The demand is still there and so, we've approved this upcoming block."

The area surrounding the subdivision has seen a surge in growth, with new businesses and medical practices opening up at the foot of the entrances. Moore said the economic growth likely will bring such benefits as reduced traffic to making people more self-sufficient.

"You've got Breakfast Point Academy right there. You've got the Publix, you've got a dental practice opening up right there, so you're getting emergency departments and doctor's offices all right there in that area," Moore said. "So hopefully, you're getting to the point where the community can be kind of self-contained."

Moore said as county officials strive to rebuild from Hurricane Michael, they want to make sure they have housing available.

"We've been a well-kept secret for a long time and people have found us. And there are a lot of people that are moving here," Moore said. "And from a quality-of-life standpoint, more and more people are wanting to come here. And it's just a sign of the demands, of the desires of people to move here and to make themselves a part of Bay County."

